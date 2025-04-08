Historic Danish Public-Private Partnership With The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Expands Home-Grown School Meals In East Africa

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is extending its partnership with the Novo Nordisk Foundation, through a historic private-public sector collaboration that brings in the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Grundfos Foundation, to expand home-grown school meals programme in Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

This partnership builds on WFP's leading work on school meals globally to co-create a programme to deliver safe, nutritious, and locally sourced school meals, while also strengthening the climate resilience of smallholder farmers and promoting clean cooking solutions in schools. The partnership includes a strong focus on research and learning, leveraging expertise of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Grundfos Foundation.

Running from January 2025 for three years, the initiative is backed by a historic USD 40 million in co-financing from the Danish Government and the two foundations – the first of its kind to WFP.

Over the next three years, the initiative will reach 321,400 students in 375 schools across East Africa with nutritious home-grown meals. Around these schools, the partnership will build an ecosystem of support that ensures the long-term sustainability of the initiative. This includes establishing 1,300 school gardens, training 61,500 smallholder farmers in climate-smart food production and equipping schools with fuel-efficient cooking infrastructure.

The partnership builds on an initial phase that ran from November 2022 to December 2024 in Rwanda and Uganda with an initial USD 4.1 million investment from the Novo Nordisk Foundation. This second phase expands on the effort to include schools in Kenya's Turkana County and scale up coverage in Uganda and Rwanda.

The home-grown school meals programme is a flagship WFP initiative that addresses some of the most pressing challenges facing both people and the planet: food insecurity and sustainable agricultural practices. The linking of school meal programmes to local agriculture creates stable markets for smallholder farmers, helps to foster job creation-particularly for women-and supports the transition to climate-smart agricultural techniques.

It also supports the local governments' national development agenda, aligning with broader momentum around the school meals in the region and globally through the School Meals Coalition, which WFP serves as the Secretariat. In addition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities will be constructed or rehabilitated, cooks and school staff will receive training and public information campaigns will inform and educate the local communities. Government staff will also be trained to strengthen national capacity.

This initiative underscores the commitment of WFP and its partners to fostering resilient food systems and ensuring that school meals provide not only essential nutrition but also long-term economic and environmental benefits. By connecting school meal procurement to local agriculture, the programme enhances food security, supports smallholder farmers, and strengthens local economies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).