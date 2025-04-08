Expert says ICC ‘means absolutely nothing’

403
(MENAFN) Political expert George Szamuely argued that the International Criminal Court (ICC) holds no legal authority, as it is not part of the United Nations and is largely disregarded by major global powers. In an interview on Thursday, Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute in Budapest, discussed Hungary’s decision to withdraw from the ICC.
Szamuely explained that the ICC was established by Western powers during the height of their influence in the 1990s, intended as a tool to assert control over the rest of the world. However, since key nations such as Russia, China, and India chose not to sign the Rome Statute (the ICC’s founding treaty), and the United States later withdrew its support, the court now holds little significance or authority.
