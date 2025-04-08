Qbic Technology Launches Luminen Pro: Next-Generation Smart Control For Advanced Meeting Spaces

Qbic Technology proudly unveils the Luminen Pro Series, a premium solution designed to deliver enhanced performance and transform modern workplace experiences.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Qbic Technology proudly unveils the Luminen Pro Series, a premium solution designed to deliver enhanced performance and transform modern workplace experiences. Building on the success of the original Luminen Series, the Pro Series delivers powerful performance enhancements and expanded capabilities tailored specifically to meet the rigorous demands of today's enterprise environments.

Available in both 10" and 15" displays, the Luminen Pro Series represents Qbic's most powerful room control solution to date, featuring enhanced performance, superior display technology, and comprehensive security features to meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces.

"The most successful enterprises recognize that workspace collaboration technology should empower human connection, not compete for attention," said Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. "With enhanced performance and expanded capabilities, the Luminen Pro Series exemplifies our commitment to delivering intelligent workspace solutions that meet enterprise demands while remaining intuitive and effortless for users."

The Luminen Pro Series redefines meeting and workplace experiences with its exceptional performance and premium design. Featuring a high-performance processor and AI-driven capabilities, it effortlessly supports demanding applications - from dynamic wayfinding with real-time navigation updates to multi-tasking control panels that streamline meeting room management. Its superior display brings presentations to life with vibrant colors and wide viewing angles, ensuring every participant enjoys a clear view from any position in the room.

Security-conscious organizations will appreciate the award-winning Fortify+ Premium framework that safeguards sensitive information and controls without compromising usability. The system supports both Android 13 and Linux Yocto operating systems, giving IT teams the flexibility they need while ensuring enterprise-grade protection. Innovative ambient sensors automatically adjust display settings based on room conditions, supporting sustainability initiatives by reducing energy consumption when full brightness isn't required.

The Luminen Pro Series elevates Qbic's product portfolio with premium capabilities designed for sophisticated environments. While the standard Luminen Series continues to serve everyday requirements, the Pro Series addresses more demanding use cases in corporate boardrooms, educational institutions, and mission-critical environments where performance and security are paramount.

