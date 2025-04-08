Choozle CEO Adam Woods Selected As A 2025 Colorado Titan 100 Honoree For The Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ over 59,000 individuals and generate over $35 billion in annual revenue.

This recognition reflects the bold, innovative work happening daily at Choozle." – Adam Woods, CEO

"Being named a Titan for the second year in a row is a deep honor, especially during a period of transformative change at Choozle," said Adam Woods, CEO of Choozle. "Our team is redefining what it means to be a modern media partner, combining cutting-edge technology, service, and transparency to help brands and agencies thrive in a complex digital landscape. This recognition is a reflection of the bold, inventive work happening every day across our organization."

Woods joined Choozle in 2019 as Chief Technology Officer and was appointed CEO in 2021. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its managed services, launched AI-driven performance tools, and deepened its partnerships with leading data and media platforms. His commitment to innovation and customer success has positioned Choozle as a trusted partner for marketers navigating the evolving world of programmatic, paid search, and social media advertising.

"Colorado's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 5th, 2025, will be held at Magness Arena in Denver, CO. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

About Choozle

Choozle is an omnichannel digital advertising platform and strategic partner that helps advertisers and agencies navigate the modern media landscape with confidence. Detailed consumer data fuels strategic planning and precision media buying. We're on a mission to propel brands into the spotlight, connecting them with their target audience across diverse media and channels. In a world saturated with information, we champion advertising that's contextual and relevant to each media experience. This approach allows marketers and advertisers to break through the noise and deliver meaningful outcomes. Choozle seamlessly consolidates a suite of digital advertising tools, including a demand-side platform, data management platform, and smart tag management, all unified within a user-friendly platform and augmented by our media experts. Established in 2012, explore the future of digital engagement at choozle .

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Annie Wissner

Vice President of Marketing

Choozle

[email protected]

SOURCE Choozle