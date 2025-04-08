Coldstream Rebrands Rainier Group As Coldstream Capital Partners

Pacific Northwest Firm Streamlines Individual and Institutional Services Under the Umbrella of Coldstream Holdings

SEATTLE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldstream today announced that its subsidiary, the Rainier Group, a boutique investment banking and strategic advisory firm, will now be known as Coldstream Capital Partners. This rebranding is part of a process that aims to better reflect a strategic alignment to expand services, enhance expertise, and improve operational efficiency for clients of both firms by integrating Coldstream Capital Partners' offerings into Coldstream's comprehensive financial services platform.

"Our clients expect access to high levels of expertise and resources in every aspect of their personal and professional financial lives, and we're proud that the Coldstream brand has the reputation of meeting and exceeding those expectations," said Kevin Fitzwilson, Managing Partner of Coldstream Holdings. "Bringing Coldstream Capital Partners under this umbrella furthers our ability to provide our clients with a full range of services that enhance their experience and help them reach their goals."

Since its co-founding by David Roberts, Skip Bell, and Bob Gruber in 1987, the Rainier Group has provided strategic advisory services to privately held businesses across a range of industries. Following the merger with Coldstream in 2017, Managing Directors Patrick Corcorran and Evan Fisher expanded Rainier Group's investment banking services into a nationally recognized division with a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for clients across various industries. The entire leadership will remain in place through this process. "Coldstream Capital Partners represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication," said Patrick Corcorran, Managing Director of Rainier Group. "The rebranding to Coldstream Capital Partners represents the next chapter, allowing us to expand our expertise and offerings to clients."

"This partnership underscores our expertise in guiding clients through intricate and challenging financial transactions," added Evan Fisher, Managing Director of Rainier Group. "We take pride in the bespoke processes we've developed, which set us apart from the competition and empower our clients to achieve their goals with confidence."

Coldstream Capital Partners combines Rainier Group's deep expertise in investment banking with Coldstream Holdings' extensive financial resources, offering clients access to a broader array of tailored services. With the addition of Coldstream Capital Partners, the firm will be positioned to facilitate transformative transactions and manage the wealth created post-close seamlessly.

"This evolution honors the strategic advisory legacy Rainier Group built since its founding," said Roberts. "While we remain committed to the values and foundation that guided us for decades, we are equally excited about our investment banking services' continued growth and success through Coldstream Capital Partners. Clients can expect the same trusted advisors and personalized service they have relied on, now strengthened by Coldstream's platform and resources."

Last year, Coldstream rebranded its insurance practice as Coldstream Risk Management. Earlier this year, Harrison Berkman Claypool & Guard, a full-service accounting firm, and its affiliated RIA, HBC Financial Services, joined Coldstream. This transaction brought approximately $500 million in assets under advisement (AUA) and enhanced its existing Tax & Consulting practice that started after the successful merger with Hersman, Serles, Almond LLC, a Pacific Northwest tax preparation and tax consulting firm, in 2023.

About Coldstream

Coldstream is a family of complementary organizations under the umbrella of Coldstream Holdings. We offer our clients a holistic approach to financial services and are employee-owned and independently operated. Founded in 1996 in Bellevue, Washington as Coldstream Capital Management, Inc., our company began with one mission: enhancing clients' lives and providing them peace of mind to simplify the complexities of finance. Coldstream has offices in seven locations across four states. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Coldstream

