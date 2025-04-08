N2OFF Announces Potential To Maximize Investment Opportunity Following New Regulation In Germany

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New German regulation, Section 8a of the Renewable Energy Sources Act – EEG, allows expanded use of grid infrastructure, enabling high-value battery storage addition to flagship renewable energy site

Neve Yarak, Israel, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc.\ (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” and the“Company”), a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation in the agri- tech sector, today announced potential plans to invest an additional €25,000, in addition to prior loans made to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. (“Solterra”),to pursue the development of a new Battery Energy Storage System (“BESS”) project to be co-located with its 111 MWp solar power plant currently under development in Melz, Germany, in partnership with Solterra.

This initiative follows the approval of a new German regulation (Section 8a of the Renewable Energy Sources Act - EEG), which enables project owners to connect additional assets, such as battery storage, to the same grid connection as long as the approved capacity is not exceeded. The move aims to maximize the use of limited grid infrastructure and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects.

Leveraging this regulatory advancement, N2OFF is exploring the development of a BESS facility with an expected capacity of 60–80 MW / 240–360 MWh, directly connected to the grid line being constructed for the Melz solar project. The Company believes that the co-location has the potential to deliver significant benefits in grid efficiency, regulatory certainty, and reduced infrastructure costs.

Battery storage systems are increasingly critical for grid stability and renewable energy integration. By enabling storage and time-shifted delivery of solar power, the Company believes that the projected Melz BESS project will contribute to local grid resilience and improve renewable energy utilization.

This initiative builds on N2OFF and Solterra's growing activity in the energy storage space. Earlier this year, the companies announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition and commercialization of two large-scale battery storage systems in Sicily, Italy, totaling 196 MWp / 784 MWh.

​The Melz project is part of a comprehensive collaboration between N2OFF and Solterra aimed at accelerating the development of high-potential renewable energy facilities across Europe. This collaboration includes joint activities such as the development of two BESS in Sicily, Italy, each with a capacity of 98 MWp/392 MWh, and an exclusive agreement between N2OFF and Solterra to co-develop solar photovoltaic (“PV”) projects in Albania. ​

About the Melz Project and Solterra Renewable Energy:

The Melz project is one of Solterra's flagship developments, representing its dedication to create renewable energy facilities with a total portfolio capacity of approximately 300 MW across Germany, Italy, and Poland. Founded in 2022 by renewable energy veterans Eran Litvak and Yair Harel, Solterra specializes in initiating and developing solar PV projects with rapid commercialization potential.

About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF, Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech. Through its operational activities it delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and safety, quality solutions for the agri- tech market. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, aims to contribute in tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the current project in the total Capacity of 111 MWp, as well as potential future projects. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties including the success of our collaboration with Solterra, entry into future projects, our ability to successfully enter the solar PV sector, the profitability of such industry, and the potential added value of the increased capacity. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in N2OFF's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

