Indykite Launches Contx IQ: Deep Contextual Queries For Real-Time, Secure Data Delivery

Data trust and AI enablement startup unveils first-of-its-kind product that simplifies access to real-time curated data with unprecedented accuracy and control.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IndyKite , a pioneer in data trust and AI enablement, today announced the launch of ContX IQ, a first-of-its-kind product that simplifies and enhances enterprise access to real-time, curated data with unprecedented accuracy and control. By leveraging live user context, ContX IQ enables enterprises to securely mobilize and share data across applications and services, powering the next generation of intelligent data delivery.

Overcoming data usability and access challenges

Enterprises today struggle to deliver the right data to the right place at the right time. Siloed systems, rigid integrations, and governance challenges create roadblocks that slow down operations and hinder innovation.

ContX IQ overcomes these obstacles by providing:

- Real-time, contextual data access tailored to business-defined parameters

- Automated and unified data flows to accelerate application performance

- Granular control and security to protect sensitive data while ensuring compliance

The introduction of ContX IQ represents an advancement in secure data query and delivery, enabling enterprises to move faster, reduce overhead and create better products and services.

Revolutionizing data control with contextual intelligence

“ContX IQ revolutionizes how data can be accessed, delivered and utilized. It moves beyond traditional queries by leveraging real-time context at speed, ensuring applications receive only the most relevant, authorized data, when they need it. This not only accelerates product development but fortifies data security-empowering businesses to innovate with confidence,” said Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite.

Key features of ContX IQ include:

- Contextual intelligence – dynamically fetches and delivers data based on real-time conditions, ensuring relevance.

- Identity-centric security – embeds digital identity as a core component, enhancing security and personalization.

- Customizable queries – enables flexible data retrieval, allowing applications to efficiently access and aggregate information from multiple sources.

- Fine-grained authorization – provides built-in access controls that adapt dynamically to policies and governance rules.

- User consent management – enables granular user-managed permissions for secure sharing and data mobility, ensuring regulatory compliance and trust.

Unlocking speed, security, and scalability

With ContX IQ, enterprises no longer need to choose between speed, security, and scalability. By removing the burden of custom-built data access solutions, ContX IQ delivers real-time, secure data where it's needed-without the complexity. This allows organizations to focus on innovation, not infrastructure, accelerating development, enhancing security, and driving better business outcomes.

IndyKite ContX IQ is now available for enterprise deployment. To learn more, visit IndyKite/ContX-IQ .



About IndyKite

IndyKite is transforming enterprise data management with identity-centric, graph-powered solutions that enable organizations to build trust in their data and AI systems. By delivering enhanced data visibility, governance, and control, IndyKite empowers enterprises to unlock the value of their data for secure and innovative applications.

The company has raised over $20 million in pre-seed and seed financing. Investors include Alliance Ventures, Molten Ventures and SpeedInvest.

For more information, visit .

