Neurotechnology Enhances Megamatcher Criminal Investigation With Advanced Features For Law Enforcement

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.

MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation features new automatic enhancement filters to improve the clarity of ridge patterns in latent prints with just one click.

New updates to MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation strengthen forensic workflows and identification accuracy.

- Denis Kačan, Head of Product at Neurotechnology. VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep-learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of the MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation 2025.1 solution , with new features designed to enhance forensic capabilities for law enforcement agencies.“We're constantly evolving our technologies to meet the challenges faced by forensic professionals in real investigations,” said Denis Kačan, head of product at Neurotechnology.“With improved latent print recognition, more complete match results and case linking capabilities, this release delivers the tools experts need to handle difficult cases with greater speed, confidence and clarity.”The latest MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation version received major upgrades that improve latent print management, processing and matching:●New Enhancement Filters: New automatic enhancement filters improve the clarity of ridge patterns in latent prints with a single click. The system intelligently enhances prints found on textured or complex surfaces, increasing visibility while preserving forensic integrity.●Latent-to-Unsolved Latent Search: When no match is found among known prints, investigators can initiate a search against other unsolved latent prints. This helps uncover links between cases and accelerate investigations.●Latent Print Annotations: Examiners can now add comments directly to latent prints, improving collaboration, documentation and decision tracking throughout the forensic process.MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation works seamlessly with MegaMatcher ABIS , the company's powerful automated biometric identification system, which has latent print matching capabilities. The system uses the latest version of Neurotechnology's latent print recognition algorithm, which ranks among the top performers in the NIST Enhanced Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT) evaluation. This algorithm provides high identification accuracy, particularly in complex or low-quality latent print cases.AI-Powered Solutions for Law EnforcementNeurotechnology provides AI-based tools for identity management, surveillance and criminal investigations, designed for law enforcement agencies. The MegaMatcher product line includes MegaMatcher ABIS for high-accuracy biometric matching and MegaMatcher Criminal IDRS for biometric and biographic data capture. The company's SentiVeillance video surveillance systems provide real-time recognition, tracking and event detection using Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR), face recognition and human and vehicle object-related sets of algorithms.About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

