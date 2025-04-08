Reko Diq JV Shareholders Approve Project, Select Fluor As EPCM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All amounts expressed in US dollars

ISLAMABAD, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – The Reko Diq Joint Venture shareholders have approved the project's updated Feasibility Study and conditionally approved the associated Phase 1 development capital subject to the closing of up to $3 billion limited recourse project financing, allowing the project to advance with major works in 2025, while maintaining the target for first production by the end of 2028.

At the same time, the shareholders have selected Fluor Corporation as the lead Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) partner to work alongside the Barrick Owner's Team in the detailed design and construction of the project.

Speaking from the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in Islamabad today, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said this important milestone reflected the support of the governments of Balochistan and Pakistan, in partnership with Barrick, to develop one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold projects. The project is located in the province of Balochistan, Pakistan, and operated by Barrick.

“The selection of Fluor as our EPCM partner strengthens our ability to execute the Reko Diq project with the technical rigor, operational discipline and socio-environmental responsibility that are hallmarks of both companies,” said Bristow.“We look forward to working closely with Fluor to ensure that Reko Diq delivers lasting value to all our stakeholders, particularly the people of Balochistan and Pakistan.”

Fluor will be supported by a range of expert engineering consultants including Knight Piesold, PRDW and Vecturis, who have worked with the Barrick Owner's Team throughout the Feasibility Study.

Bristow said the selection of Fluor reflects a shared commitment to delivering large-scale mining projects safely, responsibly and efficiently, while maximizing local content and community development. Metso, Weir and Komatsu have also been selected as key partners to the project, providing the majority of the processing and mining equipment.

“These engineering and supply partnerships bring extensive global experience in delivering large copper concentrate projects in challenging jurisdictions, including high-altitude, remote and logistically complex environments. This expertise aligns strongly with Barrick's own track record of successfully developing and operating major projects in challenging jurisdictions around the world,” Bristow said.

