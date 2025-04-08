Entrepreneur Ken Goodrich Launches Kenerator In Dallas-Fort Worth To Address Growing Power Outages

Acquisition in Richardson Marks Beginning of Industry Transformation

DALLAS, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing storms, grid failures, and a booming population, Dallas-Fort Worth is facing a rise in power outages, leaving millions without reliable electricity. To meet this need, entrepreneur Ken Goodrich has launched Kenerator (generator with a "K"), a platform designed to modernize the fragmented home standby generator and backup battery market.

Goodrich, known for transforming national home service companies like ARS, YES! Air Conditioning, and Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing, has selected Dallas-Fort Worth as Kenerator's first market. His lifelong passion for power solutions was sparked by building a mini power generator as a child, a project inspired by his engineer father.

"With Kenerator, we're stepping in where others have failed," said Goodrich. "Dallas homeowners deserve power security, especially as outages grow more frequent."

Kenerator's First Major Acquisition: Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Kenerator's debut in Dallas centers on acquiring Alternative Home Energy & Maintenance in Richardson, now rebranded as Kenerator. The company, known for its expertise as a Generac dealer, specializes in generator sales, installation, maintenance, and repair for residential and commercial clients throughout the Metroplex.

"Dallas-Fort Worth is the perfect market to launch Kenerator," said Goodrich. "The region's rapid growth and increasing demand for reliable power solutions make it an ideal place to set the stage for our vision."

Kenerator has a $150M+ M&A pipeline comprised of 27 businesses, with a strong focus on the Gulf of America and other storm-prone regions. According to Global Market Insights , the U.S. residential generator market, valued at $6.6 billion in 2024, is projected to grow 6.8% annually, reaching $12.74 billion by 2034.

Why Dallas-Fort Worth?

Dallas-Fort Worth faces extreme weather like heat waves, ice storms, and tornadoes, along with aging infrastructure. A 2024 report from the Texas Reliability Council found that outages in the area increased 35% in five years, with an average downtime of 12 hours per event.

"Dallas-Fort Worth exemplifies the challenges we aim to solve-outdated practices and an urgent need for dependable power solutions," said Goodrich. "We're here to ensure Texans no longer have to endure storm seasons hoping the power stays on."

The Kenerator Difference

Kenerator sets itself apart with a smarter, more efficient approach:



Precision Power with Kengineers: Kenerator's in-house, certified Kengineers provide flawless installations and service, ensuring quality without subcontractors.

Seamless Customer Experience: From initial quotes to post-installation care, Kenerator's tech-driven processes make everything smoother, including over 100 FAQ videos to help customers during emergencies.

Reliability You Can Trust: With expertise in major brands like Kohler, Generac, and Cummins, and unbeatable warranties, Kenerator offers service customers can count on.

Shaping the Future of Energy: Through Kenerator's training academy, the company is developing a skilled workforce while addressing industry shortages. Service for Critical Needs: Kenerator prioritizes maintenance and repairs for households relying on power for critical life support systems.

About Kenerator:

Kenerator is leading the transformation of the generator and battery backup power market, providing seamless, reliable power solutions to homeowners across Texas and the Southeast-regions where power stability is critical. Founded by Ken Goodrich, a visionary in the home services industry, Kenerator combines innovation, expertise, and operational excellence to meet growing consumer demands. With expert in-house service, flexible financing, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Kenerator ensures families stay safe, connected, and prepared.

