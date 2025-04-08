Ontinue Announces ION For Enhanced Phishing Protection To Reduce Risk And Strengthen Cyber Resilience

New Add-On Service for ION MXDR Customers Expands Managed Detection, Investigation, and Response Capabilities to Bolster Defense Against Phishing Attacks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue , a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced ION for Enhanced Phishing Protection. This new add-on service extends phishing detection and response capabilities for ION MXDR customers, significantly reducing cyber risk by handling emails reported as suspicious by end users. ION for Enhanced Phishing Protection empowers organizations to mitigate phishing threats efficiently while maximizing the ROI of their existing Microsoft Security investments.

Phishing remains one of the most persistent and costly cybersecurity threats organizations face today. Despite investments in advanced security controls, phishing emails continue to slip through defenses. Reports show a 49% increase in phish reports between 2021 and 2024. With users frequently engaging with these emails within minutes, organizations must be prepared to respond swiftly. The challenge is compounded by the growing sophistication of phishing tactics and the sheer volume of incidents, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish real threats from false alarms. Given phishing's role in the majority of successful cyberattacks, organizations must strengthen their ability to detect, investigate, and mitigate these threats before they lead to costly breaches.

ION for Enhanced Phishing Protection: A Smarter Approach Involving Users

ION for Enhanced Phishing Protection enhances detection and response by leveraging user-reported phishing emails as an additional detection source and providing specialized response actions. This enables customers to effectively address a critical cyber risk area that is often inadequately managed. Organizations benefit from the speed, accuracy, and consistency of ION's proprietary automation, as well as the 24/7 expertise of the Ontinue Cyber Defense Center (CDC) to investigate and contain complex phishing incidents.

"With human error contributing to the definitive majority of cybersecurity incidents, organizations must strengthen their defenses beyond traditional security controls," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "Phishing remains one of the most effective attack vectors, because users are the last line of defense -- yet they're often overwhelmed by the volume of threats. ION for Enhanced Phishing Protection turns user-reported phishing emails into actionable intelligence, combining AI-driven automation with expert-led response to stop attacks faster and significantly reduce risk."

Key capabilities of ION for Enhanced Phishing Protection include:



Automated Analysis of User-Reported Phishing Emails : ION automates the analysis of all incoming phishing alerts, examining user accounts, hosts, mailboxes, IP addresses, files, and URLs. Advanced automated investigation includes attachment and URL analysis for deeper threat detection.

Tailored, Machine-Speed Response Actions : ION can execute automated response actions, including blocking Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), restricting malicious senders, and removing phishing emails from inboxes. Response actions align with customer-defined Rules of Engagement (RoE) and can be automated or require customer approval. 24/7 Expert-Led Investigation and Response : If automation cannot resolve an incident, the Ontinue Cyber Defense Center (CDC) provides expert-led investigation and containment, ensuring swift mitigation of phishing threats.

ION for Enhanced Phishing Protection is now available as an add-on service for ION MXDR customers. To learn more about how Ontinue is redefining phishing protection, visit .

About Ontinue

Ontinue is a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, empowering modern organizations to securely embrace their digital future. We're on a mission to redefine managed security operations with Nonstop SecOps, a 24/7 approach that delivers continuous protection through trust and innovation.

Ontinue ION leverages an AI-powered platform, human expertise and our customers' own Microsoft tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to your environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

ION's innovative collaboration model and transparent architecture ensure that security analysts always have instant access to eyes-on-glass SecOps support and complete control of their data. Additionally, Ontinue's unparalleled Microsoft expertise helps CISOs and CIOs maximize return on their investment in Microsoft controls and consolidate their security stack.

Continuous Trust. Continuous Innovation. Continuous Empowerment.

That's Nonstop SecOps from Ontinue.

