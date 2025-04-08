XRP News: Xploradex Presale Gains Momentum As XRP’S First AI-Powered DEX Draws Investor Attention—Join $XPL Presale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, Switzerland, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP Ledger is witnessing a wave of renewed excitement as XploraDEX , the first AI-integrated decentralized exchange (DEX) built on XRPL, pushes forward with its high-demand. Having already surpassed 50% of its soft cap target in record time, XploraDEX is quickly becoming a focal point in XRP's evolving DeFi landscape.







While XRP has long been recognized for its speed, cost-efficiency, and real-world utility, it has lacked sophisticated decentralized infrastructure for traders-until now. XploraDEX is changing that narrative, introducing a new class of intelligent DeFi through artificial intelligence, automated execution, and data-driven trading support.

What Is XploraDEX?

XploraDEX is more than a DEX, it's a trading engine fueled by AI. Designed to enhance user performance through real-time predictive analytics, smart liquidity routing, and algorithmic strategy support, the platform offers traders a powerful set of tools previously reserved for institutional players.

The platform's AI modules are capable of identifying price trends, executing trades automatically based on user preferences, and optimizing portfolio performance through continuous learning. By integrating this with XRPL's lightning-fast transaction speeds and negligible fees, XploraDEX delivers a seamless, intelligent trading experience.

The Role of $XPL in the Ecosystem

At the heart of this innovation lies the $XPL token, A utility and governance token engineered to power all core functions of the XploraDEX protocol. Holding $XPL unlocks access to:



AI-powered trading dashboards and automation tools

Reduced trading and gas fees across the platform

Staking and yield farming opportunities Voting rights in the XploraDEX DAO for governance decisions

The $XPL Presale is currently live at , with early investors gaining additional perks including higher staking rewards, early access to AI beta features, and discounted token pricing prior to exchange listings.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

The $XPL Presale is drawing notable attention across the XRP community and beyond. Whale wallets have been observed making strategic acquisitions, and community growth across Twitter and Telegram channels is accelerating.

The sharp rise in participation reflects investor appetite for high-utility tokens that go beyond speculation. With working AI features already in beta, a clear roadmap, and integrations with XRPL wallets and DEXs, XploraDEX offers a complete ecosystem-backed by real functionality and forward-thinking technology.

According to the XploraDEX team, once the soft cap is fully reached, the $XPL token will be followed by listings on top XRPL-based exchanges. This positions early presale participants with both access and price advantage.

What's Next For XploraDEX?

XploraDEX plans to roll out cross-asset AI bots, sentiment-driven signal alerts, and multi-chain compatibility by Q3 2025. The platform's focus on evolving features places it among the most innovative DeFi projects to launch on XRP Ledger to date.

For investors seeking exposure to AI-powered financial infrastructure on XRPL, the $XPL token represents a ground-floor opportunity with strong fundamentals and rapidly growing momentum.

$XPL PreSale Information

Token Name: XploraDEX

Total Supply: 500,000,000

Presale Allocation: First Come, First Serve!

DEX Listing: 25% Higher

Liquidity Pools: Launching immediately after TGE!

The XPL Token Presale is already attracting major interest, early investors will gain first-mover advantages!

The $XPL presale is more than a presale, it's the beginning of a smarter trading era on XRPL. With institutional-level technology now available to individual traders, XploraDEX is poised to become one of the most important DeFi pillars in the XRP ecosystem.

Investors looking to front-run the future of AI-integrated DeFi on XRPL should act now. The $XPL presale is open-but not for long.

