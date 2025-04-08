Home Services Entrepreneur Ken Goodrich Launches Kenerator To Transform Home Generator And Backup Power Market

Initial Strategic Investments Set the Stage for Consolidation of Highly Fragmented Industry

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing storms, heat waves, and grid failures, power outages are becoming more frequent, leaving millions without reliable electricity. To address this growing challenge, entrepreneur Ken Goodrich has launched Kenerator (generator with a "K"), a platform designed to modernize the home standby generator and backup battery market.

Goodrich, known for transforming brands like ARS, YES! Air Conditioning, and Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing, is leveraging his expertise to bring innovation and scale to an industry that struggles to meet rising demand. His passion for power solutions runs deep, inspired by his father's engineering background, and sparked by building his first mini power generator as a child.

"With Kenerator, we're bringing the experience, capital, and strategy needed to transform the home generator market," said Goodrich. "Homeowners deserve reliable power, especially as outages increase. This market is fragmented, and Kenerator aims to change that with a full-service, vertically integrated business structure."

Strategic Investments for Growth

Kenerator has a $150M+ M&A pipeline, focusing on regions like the Gulf Coast and areas vulnerable to storms. Key acquisitions include:



Alternative Home Energy & Maintenance (Dallas, TX): Acquired and rebranded, this firm specializes in generator sales, installation, and repair for residential and commercial clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

GenPro (Houston, TX): The largest U.S. Cummins dealer, GenPro offers complete generator solutions for residential clients and will now benefit from Kenerator's resources. Suncoast Power Solutions (Tampa, FL): Specializing in Generac systems, this full-service contractor has served the Tampa Bay area since 1992, strengthening Kenerator's market presence.

These acquisitions form the foundation for Kenerator's strategy to consolidate and innovate the fragmented generator market in key U.S. regions.

The Kenerator Difference

Kenerator sets itself apart with a smarter, more efficient approach:



Precision Power with Kengineers: Kenerator's in-house, certified Kengineers provide flawless installations and service, ensuring quality without subcontractors.

Seamless Customer Experience: From initial quotes to post-installation care, Kenerator's tech-driven processes make everything smoother, including over 100 FAQ videos to help customers during emergencies.

Reliability You Can Trust: With expertise in major brands like Kohler, Generac, and Cummins, and unbeatable warranties, Kenerator offers service customers can count on.

Shaping the Future of Energy: Through Kenerator's training academy, the company is developing a skilled workforce while addressing industry shortages. Service for Critical Needs: Kenerator prioritizes maintenance and repairs for households relying on power for critical life support systems.

Why the Generator Market?

According to Global Market Insights , the U.S. residential generator market, valued at $6.6 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at 6.8% CAGR to $12.74 billion by 2034, driven by rising power outages and increasing demand for reliable solutions. Kenerator is well-positioned to meet this need by addressing industry inefficiencies with innovative, customer-focused solutions.

"The market is fragmented, and homeowners are underserved. With the right strategy, capital, and execution, Kenerator will lead this transformation," Goodrich said.

To view the full version of this press release, please visit kenerator

About Kenerator:

Kenerator is transforming the generator and battery backup power market by delivering reliable, seamless power solutions across the Southeast and Texas-regions where dependable power is essential. Founded by Ken Goodrich, a proven leader in the home services industry, Kenerator combines innovation, expertise, and operational excellence to address the needs of a fragmented market. With expert in-house service, flexible financing options, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Kenerator is keeping families safe, connected, and prepared.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Kenerator

