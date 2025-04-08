Rackspace Technology Receives Bronze Award From UK Armed Forces Covenant, Demonstrating Commitment To Veterans And The UK Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rackspace receives award for supporting those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families

LONDON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading provider of end-to-end hybrid and AI technology solutions, is proud to announce being awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Bronze Award.

The Armed Forces Covenant ensures that those who serve or have served in the armed forces and their families are treated fairly. The bronze award is presented to organizations that:



Pledge to support the armed forces, including existing or prospective employees who are members of the community.

Promote being armed forces-friendly and are open to employing reservists, armed forces veterans (including the sick and injured), cadet instructors, and military spouses/partners. Sign the Armed Forces Covenant , a nationwide agreement that those who serve or have served in the armed forces are treated fairly.



Rackspace Technology's employee resource group, RackVet , is crucial in supporting veterans and their families, fostering a community of mutual support and professional development. The company's ongoing initiatives include dedicated recruitment efforts for veterans and reservists, partnerships with military charities, and the development of tailored support programs to help former service members transition to civilian careers in technology.

“Rackspace Technology is proud to receive the Bronze Award, which recognizes that we support those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families,” said Victoria Driscoll Senior Director, Professional Services Delivery Rackspace Technology.“In addition, Rackspace commits to creating and fostering support for the armed forces in the communities in which we operate.”

