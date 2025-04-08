DHL Express BD Signs MTB Up For Gogreen Plus Service

The service is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of the transportation of international air shipments, enabling businesses to make significant strides toward a more sustainable future, said a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Miarul Haque, Managing Director, DHL Express Bangladesh, said, "We are proud to have Mutual Trust Bank take up our GoGreen Plus service. This partnership highlights MTBL's strong dedication to sustainability, and we are thrilled to assist in reducing the environmental impact of their operations. By working together, we can accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices in the logistics industry and beyond."

Through this collaboration, MTB aims to reduce 50 per cent of its GHG emissions from international shipments. GoGreen Plus offers customers the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint by utilizing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Sustainable aviation fuel is made from sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oil and other residues. SAF can reduce emissions by up to 80 per cent over the entire life cycle compared to conventional jet fuel, added the release.

DHL Group is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company has secured up to 800 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through partnerships with bp, Neste, and 668 liters from World Energy, helping to decarbonize the aviation industry.

In Bangladesh, several organizations are taking steps toward greener operations by adopting DHL's GoGreen Plus service, including BRAC Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, and a number of companies from the RMG industry.

DHL also continues to invest in electric vehicles for its ground operations and plans to electrify 66 per cent of its last-mile pickup and delivery fleet by 2030.

