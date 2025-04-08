403
Boeing Agreement Unlocks $235 Million For GOL’S Financial Recovery
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) GOL Linhas Aéreas, a leading Brazilian airline, announced a significant breakthrough in its ongoing financial restructuring under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved agreements between GOL and Boeing, unlocking $235 million for distribution to unsecured creditors.
This marks a key step in GOL's efforts to stabilize its finances and reduce its substantial debt. The agreements include revised terms for GOL's orders of 99 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, essential to the airline's fleet modernization strategy.
These new terms aim to lower operational costs and improve efficiency. As part of its restructuring plan, GOL seeks to eliminate or convert up to $1.7 billion in financed debt and address approximately $850 million in other liabilities.
This process will significantly reduce the company's debt but will result in substantial dilution of existing shares. This dilution is due to equity conversions based on pre-restructuring valuations.
GOL's financial troubles stem from the pandemic's impact on air travel, rising fuel costs, and currency fluctuations. The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in late 2024 to renegotiate debts and secure new capital.
With support from its largest shareholder, the Abra Group , GOL has also obtained $1 billion in financing and negotiated $1.1 billion in concessions from lessors. This agreement with Boeing represents a critical milestone in GOL's recovery plan.
It signals progress toward rebuilding creditor confidence, modernizing operations, and ensuring long-term financial stability. This comes while navigating complex challenges in the aviation industry.
