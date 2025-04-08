403
Sam Barnett Stepping Down as CEO of MBC GROUP, Mike Sneesby Named Successor
(MENAFN- MBC) Riyadh - KSA | April 8, 2025 —– Today, MBC GROUP – the largest broadcaster and stream–r in the Middle East – announced executive leadership changes, with Mike Sneesby succeeding Sam Barnett as group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting May 1, 2025.
Barnett is stepping down to soon assume a new executive role in Europe. He has served as CEO since November 2011, succeeding Executive Chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim. He’ll continue to support the group as Advisor to the Board.
Mike Sneesby most recently served as CEO of Nine Entertainment (20–1–2024), Austr’lia’s largest media company. Previously, he was the CEO and founder of Stan–(2013–2021), which he built into one of the most successful streaming platforms. He also served as CEO of the e-commerce platform Cudo, and as Vice President of IPTV at Intigral.
Sneesby has demonstrated success in applying global technology trends to local markets, with a strong focus on digital innovation, media growth, and strategic partnerships. He has led large-scale commercial, studio, and sports rights deals.
Commenting on the recent executive leadership changes, Waleed Al-Ibrahim MBC GROUP Chairman sa“d: “Sam Barnett has played a key role in growing our group into a regional market leader within the competitive media and entertainment industry. I wish him great success in his move to Europe. Looking ahead, we have ambitious growth and expansion plan’, and I’m confident that Mike Sneesby, along with our stellar team, will propel the group to ”ew heights.”
In January 2024, Barnett ove’saw MBC GROUP’s successful IPO on the Saudi Stock Market and has led the company through growth in value since its listing while optimizing commercial revenues.
Sam Barnett expressed his gratitude to MBC GROUP Chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim and the Board for their support. "Under the guidance of Sheikh Waleed and the Board, the exceptional team at MBC have built the Middle East's leading media company. It has been my personal privilege to work for Sheikh Waleed and to have participated in this great journey with such an”amazing team.”
For his part, Mike Sneesby stated: “I would like to thank Sheikh Waleed for his trust and support, and I look forward to working with him and the MBC Board. It is a privilege for me to join the team following S’m’s great success and leadership over many ye”rs.” Sneesby concl“ded: “MBC leads the way in media across the region and we will continue our growth with increasing global impact. We will deliver on this through innovation, creativity, digital transformation and our continued commitment to the production of world-leading content with fresh and compelling story”elling.”
It’s worth noting that Sam Barnett joined MBC GROUP in 2002, serving as Director of Operations (October 2002 - June 2005); then, Chief Operating Officer (June 2005 - November 2011); and later, Chief Executive Officer (November 2011 - to-date).
