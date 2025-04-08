Global B2C & B2B E-Commerce Market Digital Trends And Consumer Shifts Report 2025: AI-Driven Automation, Social Commerce, And Evolving Consumer Behaviors Reshaping The Burgeoning Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global B2C & B2B E-Commerce 2025: Digital Trends and Consumer Shifts" report has been added tooffering.

Generative AI is revolutionizing B2C E-Commerce, with almost 50% of industry professionals planning to invest in AI-driven automation, personalization, and supply chain solutions by 2028. Companies are using AI for personalized recommendations and automated support to enhance customer experiences. Social commerce is also on the rise, with platforms like TikTok and Instagram becoming key sales channels in 2024. Millennials are leading the trend, with 75% expected to make purchases on TikTok this year.

Digital Payments and Cross-Border E-Commerce Surge

Digital payments are evolving, with digital wallets and real-time transactions gaining popularity. While credit and debit cards still dominate, accounting for over 40% of online payments, digital wallets now make up more than 20%. Cross-border E-Commerce is booming, with over half of global online shoppers purchasing from international retailers in 2024. Price-sensitive consumers are driving demand for deals from regions like China and the U.S., though fraud and security concerns remain key obstacles.

B2B E-Commerce Embraces Digital Procurement and AI Automation

B2B E-Commerce is undergoing rapid growth, with sales expected to exceed USD 40 trillion by 2026. Online procurement is becoming the norm, with AI-driven automation improving efficiency through predictive analytics, self-service portals, and customer interactions. B2B marketplaces are also growing in popularity, with 50% of global buyers preferring manufacturer-owned platforms. However, challenges such as order errors in over 30% of B2B transactions continue to impact satisfaction rates.

Key Questions Answered:



How is AI reshaping the B2B E-Commerce landscape?

How is social commerce gaining traction in B2C E-Commerce?

What is the projected growth rate of global B2C E-Commerce in 2025?

What are the key challenges preventing B2B buyers from shifting fully to digital purchasing? What is the expected GMV of the global B2B E-Commerce market by 2026?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global B2C E-Commerce Market Trends

2.1. Key Takeaways - Global B2C E-Commerce Market

2.2. Global Retail & B2C E-Commerce Market Overview



Overview of Retail & E-Commerce Sales Market, January 2025

Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2021-2027f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % Year-on-Year Change, 2021-2027f

Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f

Overview of Online Retail Sales Market, January 2025

Online Retail Sales as a Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2028f Online Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2023 & 2028f

2.3. Global Consumer Behavior & Online Shopping Trends



E-Commerce Shopping Trends, January 2025

Online Shopper Frustrations, in % of Respondents, 2024

Online Shopper Experience Improvements, in % of Respondents, 2024

Important Benefits for Online Shoppers, in % of Respondents, 2024

Online Shopper Preferences for Account Creation, in % of Respondents, 2024

Reasons for Online Shopping Cart Abandonment, in % of Respondents, 2024 Importance of Delivery Providers in Online Shopping Decisions, by Country, in % of Respondents, 2024

2.4. Global Social Commerce & Digital Payment Trends



Digital Mobility Payments and Market Growth Overview, January 2025

Social Media Users Making A Purchase Through Social Commerce, in %, 2024

Baby Boomers Using Social Media For Brand Discovery, in %, 2024

Millennials Making Purchases on TikTok, in %, November 2024

Social Media Shopping Frequency, in % of Respondents, 2024

Social Media Platforms Purchased From, by Online Shoppers, in % of Respondents, 2024

Most Popular Countries for Shopping on Each Social Media Platform, February 2023

Online Marketplace Usage, in % of Respondents, 2024 Online Payment Methods Preferred by Shoppers, in % of Respondents, 2024

2.5. Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Trends



Most Popular Countries for Buying Items from Abroad, in % of Respondents, 2024

Share of Online Shoppers Buying from Retailers in Other Countries, in % of Respondents, 2024

Share of Social Media Shoppers Buying From Retailers In Other Countries, in % of Respondents, 2024

Share of Shoppers Under 45 Buying From Retailers In Other Countries, in % of Respondents, 2024

Cross-Border Shopping Destinations, in % of Cross-Border Shoppers, 2024

Top Categories for Cross-Border Purchases, in % of Cross-Border Shoppers, 2024

Shoppers Reasons for Buying from Abroad, in % of Respondents, 2024 Shoppers Reasons for Not Buying from Abroad, in % of Respondents, 2024

3. Global B2B E-Commerce Market Trends

3.1. Key Takeaways - Global B2B E-Commerce Market

3.2. Global B2B E-Commerce Market Overview & Buyer Behavior



Overview of B2B E-Commerce Market Trends, July 2024

B2B E-Commerce GMV, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2026f

Share of B2B Buyers Who Conduct Research Online Before Purchasing, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Prefer to Place Orders Online Through Suppliers' Websites, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Say That They Prefer to Place Repeat Orders Online, in %, 2023 Share of B2B Buyers Who Prefer to Place Complex And High Value Orders Online, in %, 2023

3.3. Global B2B E-Commerce Experience: Key Insights & Buyer Perspectives



Share of B2B Buyers Who Grade Their B2B E-Commerce Experience as "Excellent", in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Believe That an Easy And Accurate Online Web Store Experience Is Important, in %, 2023

Top B2B Purchase Obstructions, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Have at Least One Reason That Prevents Them From Placing Orders Online, in %, 2023

Top Hurdles to Online Purchasing, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of Web Store B2B Orders Experiencing Order Errors, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Orders Placed Via Web Stores Experiencing Order Errors, by Buyer Segments, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Reporting Being Put Off From Ordering Online Due to Order Errors, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Would Switch Suppliers If Another B2B Web Store Offered a Better Experience, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Are Likely to Switch to Another Supplier, by Buyer Segments, in % of Business Buyers, 2023 Share of B2B Buyers Who Believe That a Bad Buying Experience Impacts Their Relationship With the Supplier to Some Extent, in %, 2023

3.4. Global Digital Procurement Trends & B2B Marketplace Preferences



Share of SMBs That Plan to Boost Their Online Procurement Spending in the Coming Year, in %, 2023

Share of SMB B2B Buyers Who Expect Their Online Spend to Increase in the Next Year, by Industry, in % of SMB Business Buyers, 2024e

Top Reasons to Increase Online Spend, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Most Important Aspects When Purchasing Online, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Areas in Which a Marketplace is Preferred Over a Traditional B2C E-Commerce Platform, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Would Actively Prefer to Shop On Manufacturer's Marketplace vs. General Purpose B2B Marketplace, in %, 2024e Share of B2B Buyers Who Are Indifferent About Shopping On Manufacturer's Marketplace vs. General Purpose B2B Marketplace, in %, 2024e

3.5. Global Factors Shaping B2B Purchasing Decisions



Agreed Information/Data Needed From Supplier When Ordering Online, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Information/Data Needed From Supplier When Ordering Online, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of B2B Software Buyers Who Say That Service Providers/Implementers Are a Factor in Their Software Decision-Making Process, in %, March 2024

Time When B2B Software Buyers Consider Service Providers, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Breakdown of Who Has Final Software Purchase Decision-Making Power, by Position/Department, in %, March 2024

Share of B2B Software Buyers Who Report That The Selection of Software Purchases Is Always or Freq. Consensus-Based, in %, March 2024 Share of B2B Executives Being CFOs That Always or Freq. Hold the Final Decision-Making Power in the Software Selection Process, in %, March 2024

3.6. The Global Role of AI & Future Software Purchasing Trends



Breakdown of Anticipated Change in Software Purchase Spend by 2025, in %, March 2024

ROI Expectations, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Very Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Somewhat Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024 Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Not At all Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Companies Featured



Amazon

TikTok

Douyin

Zalando

Best Buy

Happy Returns

Loop Returns

BigCommerce

Hong Kong MTR Corporation Visa

