Devvdigital And Delubac & Cie Announce Strategic Partnership To Bridge The Gap Between Traditional Finance And Defi

Revolutionary collaboration brings safety, compliance, and institutional-grade access to the digital asset space.

PARIS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark announcement made today at Paris Blockchain Week, DevvDigital and Banque Delubac & Cie have unveiled a strategic partnership set to reshape the future of finance. The collaboration marks a critical turning point for the digital asset ecosystem, unlocking new, compliant pathways for traditional financial institutions to participate in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) with confidence and security.

The partnership combines DevvDigital's breakthrough technology platform, DevvExchange , with Delubac's regulated banking infrastructure to create a new model of “Crypto Without Chaos.” This integrated solution offers institutions the safety, regulatory compliance and control they require, while delivering the speed, innovation, and access to yield opportunities inherent in DeFi.

“For too long, DeFi has been out of reach for most of the financial world due to issues with volatility, security, and compliance,” said Ray Quintana - CEO DevvDigital .“Together with Delubac, we've created a pathway that allows banks, asset managers, and other institutions to safely engage with digital assets and DeFi products for the first time - with zero counterparty risk, private key protection, theft protection, and real-time settlement.”

A New Financial Infrastructure for the Digital Age

DevvExchange offers a non-custodial exchange platform with instant settlement, theft protection, private key loss protections, and privacy-preserving mechanisms that remain fully compliant with regulatory requirements. The platform's Liquidity Caches - an evolution of traditional liquidity pools - allow institutional participants to deploy capital for exchange, lending, and yield-generating strategies without transferring assets into vulnerable smart contracts. This enables:



Legally compliant yield opportunities with known origin of funds

Tax-advantaged implementations that avoid unnecessary asset transfers

Unprecedented protection against the problems rife in the crypto space such as private key loss, theft from hacks, and even in protection against platform bankruptcies True privacy aligned with global regulatory frameworks

“The future of finance goes beyond simply deciding between TradFi and DeFi - it's a secure and seamless fusion of the two.” said Paul Bureau, Head of Cryptoassets at Delubac & Cie.“The DeFi space is filled with incredible innovations and opportunities, but it is not safe nor regulatory compliant. For the first time, with Delubac's and DevvDigital's efforts, we can combine the innovation of DeFi with the trust and security of TradFi. A world-changing concept.”

About DevvDigital

DevvDigital is a technology leader in secure blockchain infrastructure, offering groundbreaking non-custodial solutions for digital asset exchange, lending, and ownership. Its flagship platform, DevvExchange, delivers instant settlement, institutional-grade security, and privacy-focused compliance.

About Banque Delubac & Cie

Founded in 1924, Banque Delubac & Cie is one of the last 100% French family-owned institutions, recognized for its innovation and regulatory rigor. Delubac is the 1st French bank to have been registered as a Digital Assets Service Provider (DASP) and is at the forefront of integrating blockchain-based solutions with traditional banking infrastructure. Its tagline "Expert & Independent" reflects its DNA of freedom, uniqueness and pugnacity for a tailor-made service. Its tradition: daring for its customers.

Media Contact:

DevvDigital

...



Delubac & Cie

...

PR agency: Louise-Marie GUINET & Laëtitia CHABOT +33 1 46 34 60 60 - ...

