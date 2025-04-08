Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN) Invites Global Partners For AI & Digital Transformation Pilot Projects

Calling on global companies and institutions to collaborate with most innovative tech companies through its AI & Digital Transformation PoC Support Program

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN ) is calling on overseas companies and institutions to collaborate with South Korea's most innovative tech companies through its AI & Digital Transformation PoC (Proof of Concept) Support Program.This program offers a unique opportunity for overseas companies and institutions to test and validate cutting-edge Korean technologies in real-world settings. By supporting local pilot projects, GDIN helps global partners assess the potential for commercializing AI and digital transformation solutions-without heavy upfront investment.How it works:Overseas companies and institutions can submit project proposals, which will be evaluated by GDIN for feasibility. Selected projects will be paired with top Korean tech firms to run collaborative PoC initiatives. The goal is to test new technologies in actual operational environments, making it easier for companies to adopt and scale innovative solutions.Key sectors supported:Edu-Tech:E-learning platforms, corporate and HR training, language education technologiesAg-Tech:Climate tech, food security solutions, smart farmingDigital Healthcare:Telemedicine, AI-powered diagnostics, digital therapeuticsDigital Manufacturing:Process optimization, predictive maintenance, robotic automationThis program is backed by the Ministry of Science and ICT of South Korea and reflects the country's commitment to sharing its digital innovation globally.Application Deadline: April 13Interested partners can apply through the official GDIN website ( ).GDIN CEO Jongkap Kim shared,“AI and digital transformation aren't just for tech companies-they're essential tools for modernizing even the most traditional industries. Our PoC Support Program enables global partners to discover the right technology and explore its business potential with minimal cost and risk.”About GDINFormerly known as the Born2Global Centre, GDIN is a non-profit foundation under South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT. Since 2013, GDIN has supported over 3,000 tech startups, established 160 international partnerships, conducted 20,000 consultations, and helped raise over $3.6 billion in investment. GDIN's mission is to drive global digital innovation through cross-border collaboration.* Apply :

