Trump Tariffs: Swiss Economics Minister Holds Talks With US Trade Representative
-
Français
fr
Guy Parmelin a discuté avec le représentant américain au commerce
Original
Read more: Guy Parmelin a discuté avec le représentant américain au commerc
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The meeting was“a great opportunity to discuss bilateral trade relations”, said Parmelin.
The talks took place as Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda continued technical discussions with US officials in Washington. She has been present since Sunday and will stay there until Wednesday.More More US storm continues to sweep through Swiss stock market
This content was published on Apr 7, 2025 The Swiss stock market continued to trade in the red mid-afternoon on Monday, following in the wake of the world's stock markets, which fell heavily as a result of the trade war launched by Donald Trump.Read more: US storm continues to sweep through Swiss stock marke
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment