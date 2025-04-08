Trump Tariffs: Swiss Economics Minister Holds Talks With US Trade Representative

Français fr Guy Parmelin a discuté avec le représentant américain au commerce Original Read more: Guy Parmelin a discuté avec le représentant américain au commerc

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin held initial talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on trade relations and tariffs on Monday via video conference. Discussions will continue, he announced on the social network X. This content was published on April 8, 2025 - 09:08 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The meeting was“a great opportunity to discuss bilateral trade relations”, said Parmelin.

The talks took place as Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda continued technical discussions with US officials in Washington. She has been present since Sunday and will stay there until Wednesday.

