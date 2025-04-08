Adrian Kreter Acquires The Company Annanow, Fueling A New Phase Of Growth For Swiss-Based Omnichannel Technology Leader
"Our mission has always been to simplify the complexity of modern commerce without the need for large scale-up IT projects," said Benjamin Opel, CEO of Annanow . "The acquisition arrived at a pivotal time in our evolution, and with Adrian Kreter's continuned investment in the company, it enables us to deliver on a new strategic vision. We are uniquely positioned to scale our impact and are very excited about reaching new verticals and markets."
Cost-predictability and operational efficiency are central to Annanow's model eliminating the need for heavy upfront investment. This enables retailers to scale flexibly with confidence and sustainably by leveraging an asset-light infrastructure. In addition, monthly-based fees minimise overheads. All whilst safeguarding that the retailer maintains full control over their brand and customer relationships.
Adrian Kreter expressed his confidence in the team and business model "In my portfolio of companies, Annanow stands out in a space that's becoming increasingly critical for retailers. The energy and commitment to delivering ecommerce solutions with technology is innovative. I'm excited to support Benjamin and the team as they advance Annanow's strategic vision."
With extensive experience in retail, logistics, IT, and fintech, the Annanow team brings a multidisciplinary perspective to every client engagement. The outlook for Annanow is assured and remains focused on delivering measurable value through technology, operational excellence, and a customer-first mindset.
Media Contact:
Benjamin Opel
CEO
Annanow AG
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +41 79 878 31 71
Website:
Photo -
Logo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment