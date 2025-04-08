Myndspan Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Expand Access To Preventive Brain Health Technology

Pioneering brain health company opens Crowdcube campaign to fund the world's first consumer MEG brain scanning centres

LONDON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - MYndspan , the first company to bring clinical-grade Magnetoencephalography (MEG) brain scanning directly to consumers, has launched its equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube. Backed by strategic partnerships with neurotech leaders MEGIN, IMEDCO, Bios Health and Re:Cognition Health, MYndspan is unlocking access to the most advanced, non-invasive measure of brain function, starting at its flagship London centre.

Invest here -gain early access to your own brain scan and invest in MYndspan's London launch.

MYndspan's mission is clear: to make cutting-edge brain scanning accessible beyond hospitals, clinics and research labs. MEG captures real-time brain activity with millisecond accuracy, providing unmatched insights into brain aging, cognitive performance, and neural health, all non-invasively. "MEG is the gold standard for measuring brain function, and until now, it's been locked away in research labs," said Caitlin Baltzer, Co-Founder and CEO of MYndspan. "We're bringing it to the public."

Invest in the Future of Preventive Medicine

Cognitive decline is the world's leading cause of poor health, costing the global economy $2.5 trillion annually . Dementia cases are expected to triple by 2050 , but research shows up to 45% are preventable with early detection and intervention.

MYndspan's approach fills a critical gap in brain health diagnostics, offering the most precise, real-time brain scan available for tracking early changes in brain function.

Through this Crowdcube campaign, investors can:



Own equity in the first company to offer consumer MEG brain scanning

Back a platform at the intersection of neuroscience, AI, and personalized wellness

Support the global rollout of MYndspan brain health centers Gain early access to scan bookings, product innovations, and exclusive perks

"This isn't just an investment in MYndspan, it's an investment in the future of brain health," added Baltzer. "We've made it simple, fast, and accessible."

A Life-Changing 45-Minute Appointment

Each MYndspan session combines advanced neuroscience with an accessible, non-invasive experience. The appointment includes a silent 10-minute MEG brain scan, free from radiation, noise or discomfort, alongside gamified cognitive assessments designed to evaluate attention, memory, and processing speed.

The result is a personalized report delivered within 24 hours, offering deep insight into how the brain is functioning, with metrics such as:



Functional Brain Age – Is your brain aging faster than it should?

Brain Stability Index – Your brain's unique connectivity fingerprint

Brainwave Mapping – Tracks attention, relaxation, and stress Neural Network Analysis – Insight into executive function and mental health

Strategic Partnerships to Scale MEG Accessibility

To bring this breakthrough technology to the public, MYndspan is working with global leaders in neuroimaging and clinical care:



MEGIN – Developer of the world's leading MEG systems, used at Oxford and Cambridge

IMEDCO – Global leader in shielded room infrastructure essential for MEG operation

BIOS Health - Leader in real-time neural data analysis, enabling precision neuroscience at scale through advanced data infrastructure Re:Cognition Health – Premier brain health clinic network integrating MYndspan into clinical pathways for dementia, TBI, PTSD, and more

"These partnerships unlock the infrastructure we need to scale, from London to clinics across the UK and beyond," Baltzer said. "Our Crowdcube campaign invites everyone to be part of it."

Be among the first to scan your brain and support the launch of MYndspan in London: Invest here.

About MYndspan:

MYndspan is on a mission to improve access to preventive and proactive brain health and is the first company in the world to bring non-invasive Magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology directly to the consumer. MEG is typically only accessible in research and specialist clinical settings and is the most advanced method of recording and evaluating the brain while it is actively functioning.

MYndspan's brain health assessment technology is informed by 35 years of research and 300+ peer-reviewed studies, and its goal is to become a necessary preventive health measure to support better brain health for all, including the early detection of neurodegenerative conditions and functional abnormalities from invisible traumatic brain injuries and disorders such as depression and PTSD.

SOURCE MYndspan

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED