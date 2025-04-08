Unipart Wins Three-Year Contract Extension With Sky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart , the supply chain performance improvement partner, has won a three-year contract extension with Sky, the European media and entertainment company, and provider of TV, broadband, mobile, and world-class content for millions of customers.







With this UK-based partnership, extended until 2027, Unipart will continue to deliver a range of services and solutions pivotal to the success of Sky's customer propositions, including planning and supply chain management, logistics and transportation, circular economy services, and improvement technologies.

Unipart's partnership with Sky, which began in 2004 as a set top box fulfilment operation, has delivered many significant achievements, including the launch of Sky Mobile in 2017, the expansion of Sky Broadband, and the removal of all single-use plastic from Sky's supply chain in 2020.

Mike Bristow, Unipart Managing Director, Logistics and Transport UK , said:“This extension reflects the strength of our partnership with Sky, and the immense trust placed in Unipart. We are proud to have played such a key role in Sky's success over the last 20 years, and will continue to grow this partnership with a wide range of supply chain performance improvement solutions.

“Our partnership is built on the shared values of innovation, quality, and exceptional service, so I look forward to another three years of success for Sky and its many customers.”

Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive , said:“Building long-term strategic partnerships is a vital aspect of our strategy, and crucial to ensuring the continued growth and success of Unipart and its customers.

“In this ever-changing market, we remain focused on anticipating future needs and developing supply chain performance improvement services for Sky that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and customer experience.”

