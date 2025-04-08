Elkem Launches Pioneering New Range Of Recycled Silicones For The Label Industry
In early 2025, Elkem conducted trials with Kroenert GmbH & Co KG , a leading coating machine manufacturer based in Hamburg, Germany, to validate the performance of its recycled silicone. "The recycled products demonstrated the same processing capabilities as virgin ones, even when running at high processing speed. The consistently positive results point to an optimal and sustainable use of recycled silicone," says Ralf Thiel, process technology engineer at Kroenert.
The recycled products, developed using Elkem's new, patented depolymerisation technology, have a 70 per cent lower carbon footprint compared to their non-recycled counterparts, anticipating future requirements and specifications and meeting growing market demand for more sustainable solutions.
On 15 May, three Elkem experts will host a dedicated webinar co-organised with industry opinion leader AWA (Alexander Watson & Associates). Clément Des Courieres, sustainability business manager, Carine Dupuit, market manager, and Sébastien Marrot, product manager, will present the specific results of this innovation as well as their alignment with Elkem's sustainability strategy and its potential to contribute to those of our customers.
