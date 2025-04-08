Sectra's Fully Managed AI Offering Extended To Include Pathology Following New Amplifier Partner Agreement

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) signs distribution agreement with pathology AI vendor Paige (Paige). The applications from Paige will be the first AI applications for pathology available via Sectra through a single contract, a single hosting solution, and a single vendor for implementation, integration and support. Following this new distribution contract, Sectra's fully managed AI offering includes applications for radiology, cardiology and pathology.

"Sectra has a strategic focus on supporting healthcare providers to improve cancer care. By offering a unified solution for all imaging needs, healthcare providers can enhance collaboration across key specialties-such as radiology, pathology and genomics-which is a critical factor in optimizing cancer diagnostics. It is exciting to now further strengthen our contribution by offering fully managed AI applications for both radiology and pathology through the Sectra Amplifier Service," says Nynke Breimer, Global Product Manager Amplifier Services.

She continues:

"There are several barriers for clinical adoption of AI in healthcare. The distribution agreement with Paige, along with the connected proof-of-concept project we are jointly running with the prominent Swedish healthcare provider Region Skåne, is a good example of how we aim to reduce these barriers and make way for future pathology AI implementations."

In April 2025 Region Skåne initiated a proof-of-concept project for the Paige Prostate Suite within their pathology workflows. An AI-integrated workflow will assist their pathologists by providing automated results in diagnostics, which frees up time and creates better average accuracy. The purpose of the project is to provide learnings relevant for other AI implementation projects within and beyond Region Skåne as well as to evaluate how the Paige Prostate application can improve cancer care.

Kevin Sandeman, Head of Digital Pathology Development at Region Skåne, says:

"Prostate cancer is a high-volume diagnosis with structured workflows and multiple CE-marked AI tools available, making it an ideal starting point for a proof-of-concept. It allows us to explore real-world use while contributing to a national validation framework that ensures safe and effective AI use in cancer diagnostics."

The Sectra Amplifier Service enables a seamless, fully managed AI platform delivered through the cloud. Sectra takes full responsibility for the entire workflow-from integration and deployment to hosting and support-reducing the burden on IT teams. Moreover, it allows all AI applications to run on a single, unified infrastructure, eliminating the need for healthcare providers to manage multiple separate systems and in turn reducing security risks.

The contract between Sectra and Paige was signed in March 2025, appointing Sectra as a reseller of the Paige Prostate Suite through Sectra's AI service-Sectra Amplifier Service.

Sectra Amplifier Service is a part of its enterprise imaging solution which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS '.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website .

