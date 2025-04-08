403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian tourists murdered in Egypt submarine dipping
(MENAFN) At least six Russian tourists have died following the sinking of a tourist submarine in Hurghada, Egypt, on Thursday. The incident occurred when a submersible, owned by a local hotel, was taking 45 passengers, mostly Russian nationals, on a sightseeing tour to a coral reef. The submersible sank about 1 km from shore, with five crew members aboard.
Among the six confirmed fatalities, two were minors, and several others are still missing. Egyptian reports suggest the total death toll could rise to nine. Seven survivors were treated at a hospital following the incident.
While the cause of the sinking is still under investigation, witnesses suggested that the submersible may have begun its descent before all passengers had boarded, causing panic among the tourists. Video footage captured the chaos as people screamed while the vessel's hatch remained open.
Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi, who visited the survivors, confirmed that the submersible’s documentation was in order and promised full transparency in the investigation. Passengers were reportedly from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden. The submersible was ten years old.
Among the six confirmed fatalities, two were minors, and several others are still missing. Egyptian reports suggest the total death toll could rise to nine. Seven survivors were treated at a hospital following the incident.
While the cause of the sinking is still under investigation, witnesses suggested that the submersible may have begun its descent before all passengers had boarded, causing panic among the tourists. Video footage captured the chaos as people screamed while the vessel's hatch remained open.
Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi, who visited the survivors, confirmed that the submersible’s documentation was in order and promised full transparency in the investigation. Passengers were reportedly from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden. The submersible was ten years old.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment