Barista Espresso Celebrates 25 Years with the Launch of “The Master Blend”
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) In celebration of 25 years of crafting exceptional coffee experiences, Barista Espresso proudly unveils “The Master Blend” – a bold new addition to its iconic line of espresso capsules.
Since 1999, Barista Espresso has earned its place as a trusted name in the world of coffee, bringing authentic Italian espresso to homes and businesses across Lebanon and the region. With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, the brand has become synonymous with premium coffee that satisfies even the most discerning palates.
Now, to mark a quarter-century of coffee expertise, Barista introduces The Master Blend – a rich, smooth espresso crafted from 100% Arabica beans and designed for those who appreciate depth, balance, and refinement in every cup. With an intensity level of 12, this new blend offers a powerful yet silky experience, capturing the essence of Barista’s signature style while pushing flavor boundaries further than ever before.
“The Master Blend is more than just a new capsule – it’s a celebration of who we are and where we’re going,” said Roy Daniel, managing partner at Barista Espresso. “It honors the craftsmanship that built our foundation while embracing the evolution of taste and technology.”
The official debut of The Master Blend will take place at Horeca Beirut, from April 8 to 11, where coffee lovers and industry professionals will get an exclusive first taste. The launch underscores Barista’s dedication to growing with the market while staying true to the timeless values of quality, consistency, and authenticity.
