Sennheiser launches MKH 8018 stereo shotgun microphone
The MKH 8018 is a condenser microphone quite unlike the standard
Dubai, April 7, 2025 – Sennheiser has launched a new, compact stereo shotgun microphone today, the MKH 8018 for broadcasting and filming applications. The high-class short gun mic completes the company’s MKH 8000 range of RF condenser microphones, which excel in the field due to their climate-proof ruggedness and natural sound capture with virtually no off-axis coloration. Providing flexibility to the audio engineer, the compact and lightweight MKH 8018 features three switchable stereo modes: MS stereo, wide XY stereo and narrow XY stereo. The MS mode allows the engineer to adjust the spatial imaging steplessly on the mixing desk, while the XY modes are premixed in the MKH 8018, with settings fine-tuned in many tests. The microphone will be on display at NAB, at the Sennheiser Group’s booth N1428.
The MKH 8018 RF condenser microphone is a compact stereo shotgun mic with three switchable stereo modes (MS, XY-wide and XY-narrow)
“The MKH 8018 is a high-class shotgun model that rounds off our MKH portfolio at the top end,” says Kai Lange, senior product manager for the MKH series. “It has extremely low self-noise and truly excellent sound, very clear and pure due to the mic’s great off-axis rejection. Moisture resistance, minimal non-linar distortion, and a balanced audio signal at the transformerless, fully floating output are further benefits of the RF condenser technology, which Sennheiser has been perfecting for more than 60 years.”
Lightweight, non-modular, and with a tailored frequency response
To make the MKH 8018 as easy to handle as possible, the Sennheiser engineers have given it an aluminium housing to have less weight on a camera or boom pole. Also, the microphone is – unlike most of the other mics in the 8000 series – non-modular with a fixed XLR-5M output and integrated -10 dB pad against overdriving, filters for tailoring the frequency response, and an additional switchable -3 dB low-cut filter at 70 Hz.
The MKH 8018 has been tailored to broadcasting and filming applications
As the MKH 8018 has been designed for broadcasting and filming applications, the usual extremely wide frequency response of the MKH mics has been limited to 40 – 20,000 Hz. This avoids any overloading of the mixing console with unhearable distortion below 40 Hz and above 20 kHz, where ultrasonic camera lens measurement systems are active.
Matrix inside
The MKH 8018 impresses with its homogeneous sound image, and can output MS stereo for further processing in the studio or on a mixer, or – via an internal matrix – XY stereo in a wide or narrow mode without the need for an external mixer. In XY-w, the mic emphasizes the side signal to a greater extent, thus capturing more ambience. In XY-n, the focus is more on the mid signal, giving the sound engineer more directionality.
The MKH 8018 is delivered complete with an MZQ 100 microphone clip, MZW 8018 foam windshield and a threaded plastic transport tube. The MZR 8000 camera adapter (pictured below on the right) wraps around the microphone body and ensures a secure fit with other mic clips and on cameras.
The MKH 8018 RF condenser stereo shotgun microphone is delivered complete with (from left to right) an MZQ 100 microphone clip, a threaded plastic transport tube, the MZW 8018 foam windshield and the MZR 8000, which wraps around the 8018 and securely adapts it to wider mic clips or camera mounts
Optional accessories for the mic are the MZS 20-1 suspension/pistol grip, the MZW 60-1 basket windshield and the MZH 60-1 hairy cover for outdoor use of the MKH 8018.
Typical combination of an MZS 20-1 pistol grip/suspension with basket windshield and hairy cover
Technical Data
Microphone type: RF condenser microphone
Pick-up pattern: stereo shotgun
Frequency response: 40 – 20,000 Hz
Low-cut filter (switchable): -3dB at 70 Hz
Attenuation (switchable): -10 dB
Sensitivity:
M channel: 56 mV/Pa; -25 dB ref (1V/Pa)
S channel: 25 mV/Pa; -32 dB ref (1V/Pa)
XY narrow: 50 mV/Pa; -26 dB ref (1V/Pa)
XY wide: 32 mV/Pa; -30 dB ref (1V/Pa)
Equivalent noise level:
M channel: 12 dB A-weighted; 24 dB CCIR-weighted
S channel: 14.5 dB A-weighted; 25 dB CCIR-weighted
XY narrow: 12 dB A-weighted; 24 dB CCIR-weighted
XY wide: 13 dB A-weighted; 25 dB CCIR-weighted
Nominal impedance at 1 kHz: 430 ohms
Mi. load impedance: 4.7 kilo-ohms
Power supply: P48 phantom powering (IEC 61938)
Current consumption: 2 x 3.4 mA
Max. SPL: > 126 dB
Connector: XLR-5M
Weight: 115 g
Diameter: 22 mm
Length: approx. 230 mm
Operating temperature: -10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140°F)
Storage temperature: -20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F)
Relative humidity: 5 to 95%, non-condensing
An expert for humid, hot, and cold environments – the MKH 8018 stereo RF condenser micophone
Polar Patterns
(Ends)
The high-resolution images accompanying this media release and additional photos can be downloaded here.
About the Sennheiser brand
We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.
Contacts:
Middle East contact:
Sennheiser Middle East
Shraddha Mukul
...
Mobile +971 (0) 56 226 6508
Public Relations
Urvashi Kadam, ...; +971503570206
Leila Olan, ... ; +971563092428
