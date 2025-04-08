Hocho-Knife: Online Store For Authentic Japanese Knives With Over 12 Years Of Experience To Launch Special Campaign Celebrating 200,000 Knives Sold

KOBE, Japan, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORT JAPAN, INC., headquartered in Kobe city, Hyogo Prefecture, will launch a limited-time campaign offering a special coupon from April 10, 2025, on its "Hocho-Knife," a special EC platform selling Japanese-made knives.

Hocho-Knife is a Japan-based specialized e-commerce platform dedicated to delivering authentic Japanese knives worldwide. It has proudly served chefs and households for over 12 years. With more than 200,000 knives sold globally, the platform provides only carefully selected, high-quality made-in-Japan knives, shipped directly from Japan to ensure authenticity and reliability.

Bringing the Excellence of Japanese Kitchen Knives to the World

Japanese kitchen knives, renowned for their razor-sharp precision, durability and the craftsmanship of skilled artisans, have earned a global reputation among professional chefs. Hocho-Knife is proud to showcase and deliver these exceptional tools by carefully selecting knives that carry on Japan's rich tradition of blade-making and sourcing, shipping them directly from Japan.

Highlights of Hocho-Knife

1. Authentic and unparalleled made-in-Japan knives

All knives featured on Hocho-Knife are 100% manufactured in Japan. Sourced directly from trusted blacksmiths and manufacturers in Japan's most respected blade-producing regions -- Sakai, Takefu and Seki, the selection ensures authentic craftsmanship and superior quality. Notable brands include:

- Sakai Takayuki

- Yu Kurosaki

- Kanetsune Seki

2. Extensive Selection of Over 5,000 Products

From "gyuto" and "santoku" knives to "deba" and "yanagiba" knives, Hocho-Knife offers a comprehensive range to meet the needs of everyone from home cooks to professional chefs.

3. Proven Track Record: Over a Decade of Trust

Since launching in 2012, Hocho-Knife has sold over 200,000 knives worldwide and gained more than 260,000 followers on Instagram. The platform continues to focus on traditional Japanese craftsmanship, delivering quality and tradition to customers around the world.

More Than Just an E-Commerce Platform

Hocho-Knife goes beyond selling knives -- to share and promote Japan's rich knife-making heritage. Its website offers valuable content, including guides on choosing the right knife, insights into craftsmanship, and detailed product information to share knowledge with and inspire customers.

