Skanska Improves State Route 78 In San Diego County, CA, USA, For USD 102M, About SEK 1.1 Billion

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Caltrans to improve the condition, operation and sustainability of State Route 78 in San Diego County, CA, USA. The contract is worth USD 102M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2025.

Skanska's scope of work includes constructing an acceleration lane on eastbound Route 78 and rehabilitating the surface structural section for over 40 lane-miles of the roadway. The project also includes building new curb ramps to ADA standards, installing upgraded Midwest Guardrail systems, beyond gore paving and new bridge barrier.

The State Route 78 SHOPP project will rehabilitate roadways and upgrade facilities along the stretch of State Route 78 from Interstate 5 to approximately 1 mile East of Interstate 15, and the completed project elements together will improve roadway safety and operational standards.

Construction is anticipated to begin in April 2025 and with expected completion in December 2026.

