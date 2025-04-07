MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Swiss based Inacta Ventures and The Hashgraph AssociationCo-Host Morocco WEB3FEST GITEX Edition







Marrakech, Morocco, Apr 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Morocco WEB3FEST GITEX Edition, a global conference series focused on technology and innovation in AI, Blockchain, and sustainability, organized by InactaVentures and co-hosted by The Hashgraph Association, being carried out in Marrakech, Morocco from April 14-16, 2025 is set to bring together the world's foremost Web3 leaders, innovators, and investors at the intersection of technology, finance, and sustainability. Hosted in Marrakech during GITEX Africa, this premier event serves as a critical bridge linking the vibrant ecosystems of Africa, the Middle East, and Europe a strong commitment to advancingdecentralized technologies and sustainable innovation, Morocco WEB3FEST GITEX Edition is poised to drive meaningful dialogue and collaboration among industry pioneers, enterprises, and policymakers.

What is the WEB3FEST?

WEB3FEST is a global conference series focused on technology and innovation in AI, Blockchain and Sustainability. It serves as a vibrant hub where companies across the value chain – from agile startups to international corporations – converge to share ideas, build networks, and shape the future of the industry.

Kamal Youssefi - President of The Hashgraph Association noted,“We are honored to be co- hosting the WEB3FEST in Morocco during GITEX Africa given that one of the aims of THA is to empower entrepreneurs, enterprises and governments with the technologies and knowhow needed to foray into Web3 while keepingsustainability at the heart of their endeavors. This is why Hedera network, considered one of the most sustainable in the world, is at the center of our conversations.”

Ralf Glabischnig – Founder of Inacta Ventures, added, "Switzerland has always been a hub for Blockchaininnovation, and our Layer 1 technology is solving real-world challenges in developing countries. With Morocco as the perfect gateway to Africa, we are connecting European expertise with Africa's immense potential for Blockchain adoption."

Event Highlights:

The Green Block Talks

April 14, 2025

Sofitel Marrakech Palais Imperial

A high-impact evening bringing together thought leaders and industry experts to discuss the role of AI and Web3 in driving sustainability. Featuring insightful panels, networking opportunities, and meaningful discussions.

Featured Speakers:



Ian Putter – Head of Blockchain COE, Standard Bank

Tom Rieder – Director Marketplace, The Green Block

Abdelaziz Benyahya – Chief Transformation Officer, AXA Morocco

Kamal Youssefi – President of The Board, The Hashgraph Association Ralf Glabischnig – Founder, Inacta Ventures

WEB3 Investor Dinner (Co-hosted by NEO AI)

April 15, 2025

Private Villa, Marrakech

An exclusive, invitation-only gathering for venture capitalists, fund managers, and private equity professionals intimate setting will facilitate high-level discussions on investment opportunities, portfolio strategies, and the evolving digital asset landscape.

About the Organizer Inacta Ventures

At the helm of the WEB3 revolution, Inacta Ventures builds ecosystems, ventures, and smart capital strategies operations in the thriving Crypto Valley in Switzerland and the Crypto Oasis in the UAE, Inacta empowers over 100 portfolio companies and enterprises to scale groundbreaking WEB3 solutions.

About the Co-Host The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association, a Swiss non-profit, drives global adoption of Hedera-powered solutions by funding innovation, training, and venture programs. It promotes economic inclusion and a digital future with a positive ESG impact. href="">

Registration

Reserve your spot now and join the world's brightest minds to shape the future of WEB3: Register Here

For more details, visit: web3fest

Contact:

Fabio Schlaf

Head of Ecosystem Development Inacta Ventures & Crypto Oasis

