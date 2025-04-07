Growing Ecommerce 3PL Reports 3X Earnings Growth In 2024 And Forecasts Higher Revenue Growth In The Coming 12 Months

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Warehouse Solutions (IWS) successfully shipped over 280,000 units in December 2024, a 300% rise from the 96,000 units of the same month the previous year.

This new achievement shows the genuine commitment of IWS to provide excellent fulfillment solutions that help businesses scale better.

Behind the Success

For ecommerce brands, Q4 determines whether the upcoming year is set for growth. A surge in orders presents opportunities for increased revenue and a new wave of customers. Scaling at this speed can prove challenging both for brands that fulfill in-house and brands that utilize 3PL services . The challenges are mainly related to antiquated systems that require extensive training for new personnel.

IWS Solution

IWS enables brands to handle not only their standard volume but also allows brands to quickly 10x their brand while delivering the same accuracy and speed.

● Double-Scan Accuracy Process

● Every item passed through two scan points - during picking and packing.

● Every order is additionally visually checked 2 times for accuracy and product quality before shipping.

● Fast Training and State-of-the-Art System

● IWS's Warehouse Management System (WMS) provides a visual picture of the items and advanced warehouse routing. Ensuring fast processing times and industry-leading accuracy.

● These visual cues and walking paths allow new hires to be trained in hours, not weeks.

● Improved Customer Support

● IWS introduced a live chat system that connects brands directly with the right department - warehouse teams, receiving, shipping, billing, and customer support.

● This new system reduced bottlenecks, improved response time, and allowed a better flow of information.

Future Plans: What's Next for the Industry and IWS

Following the success, this E-commerce 3PL company expects continued growth in 2025. The company projects monthly shipments to remain 75-85% higher than last year.

The industry's growth also supports this trajectory. Ecommerce saw a positive increase of 8-9% in 2024, and with more consumers choosing online shopping over traditional retail, new opportunities opened for small and mid-sized brands. This shift, combined with 3PL services like IWS, allows businesses to enter the market without the heavy costs of retail partnerships.

The CEO said this in awe. "The team at IWS was blown away by the success of our partners in Q4 2024. There were a lot of early mornings, late nights, and weekends for both IWS and our partners. From a bird's eye view, it was amazing to watch. Brands working at the speed of light to market and create great content to engage and convert new customers. With the IWS team working at the same speed to fulfill and get those products into the hands of the end users."

He continued, "With a new record year in our rearview, IWS is looking forward to pushing the bar further in 2025. With some exciting new partners already onboarded, we are sure 2025 will be our best year yet."

See how IWS can support your ecommerce growth. Contact Innovative Warehouse Solutions to speak with a fulfillment expert.

About Innovative Warehouse Solutions

IWS provides secure warehousing, quick fulfillment, and shipping for direct-to-consumer brands. With same-day shipping, predictive tracking, and 99.98% accuracy, IWS helps companies expand with zero downtime.

Media contact

Brand: Innovative Warehouse Solutions

Contact: Media team

Email: ...

Website: