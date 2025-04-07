UCPCOG Launches AI Chatbot To Improve Access To Government Services For Members And Residents

A Connected Communities network ensures that residents benefit from faster, simpler access to local government services across the region.

NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments (UCPCOG) has launched a new AI-powered chatbot , developed by Polimorphic , to help streamline access to information and services for its members across its five county and forty municipal member governments.The chatbot can seamlessly answer questions on workforce development, finance, planning & development, and more. It marks a major step forward in regional cooperation. In the future, UCPCOG hopes to partner with members so that the chatbot is also connected to other local government chatbots. That means a resident in Halifax County, for example, can use UCPCOG's chatbot to get accurate answers about county-specific services, without needing to know which agency to contact.“Our goal has always been to bring governments together to serve our communities more efficiently and effectively,” said Robert Hiett, Executive Director of UCPCOG.“With this new chatbot, we're making it easier for our members and citizens to get the information they need, when they need it-no matter which jurisdiction they're in.”Member governments will have the opportunity to deploy their own AI chatbots with Polimorphic, which can seamlessly integrate with UCPCOG's system. This Connected Communities network ensures that residents benefit from faster, simpler access to local government services across the region.Parth Shah, CEO of Polimorphic, added:“UCPCOG is setting a powerful example of what regional collaboration can look like in the age of AI. This chatbot doesn't just serve one agency-it has the potential to connect the entire region, creating a shared digital front door for government services.”The chatbot is now live on the UCPCOG website and available 24/7 to assist members and residents.About the Upper Coastal Plain Council of GovernmentsUpper Coastal Plain Council of Governments is a lead planning organization comprising five (5) county governments and forty (40) municipal governments that hold membership in the UCPCOG. Working under the direction of locally elected officials of these member governments, the staff plans and administers a variety of federal, state, and local programs and services. Monthly meetings are forums where officials determine priorities for the region of which their communities are integral parts.About PolimorphicPolimorphic is on a mission to create technology that lets governments of all sizes deliver for the people. Polimorphic's CRM & Workflows, AI Search & Chat, and Voice AI solutions empower service-first governments to provide residents with the highest quality communication and engagement. Serving hundreds of public sector departments across the country, Polimorphic is built for the unique needs of local governments. Learn more or request a demo at polimorphic.

