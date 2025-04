Helios Fairfax Partners Announces Appointment Of Michael Corcoran As Interim Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) today announced the appointment of Michael Corcoran as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 30, 2025, following Ms. Blade's departure at the end of May. On the same date, Mr. Corcoran will assume the role of CFO of HFP's investment manager, Helios Investment Partners, the largest Africa-focused private investment firm.

Mr. Corcoran is an accomplished finance executive with over 25 years of international experience across investment management, business services, consumer finance, insurance and pensions. He brings deep expertise in public and private sectors in both North America and the UK, having held senior roles at Franklin Templeton Investments, Amigo Holdings, Pension Protection Fund and British International Investment. He is a qualified chartered accountant (FCA) and holds degrees from the University of Liverpool and Virginia Tech.

His deep expertise across listed environments and investment focused finance functions will support HFP strategic and financial priorities.

The search for a permanent CFO is ongoing and the company will provide an update in due course.

