Ace Foods Expands In Northern California

MENAFN - Yolo Wire)%ArmadaMercantile Ltd. (Symbol: CSE: $ARM and OTC: $AAMTF), through its portfolio company Ace Foods, is expanding in retail store outlets in Northern and Central California including San Jose and San Francisco bay area. London Dairy is now selling in 26 supermarkets and independent markets including Arlington Market, College Market, Cost Less Food Company, Family Discount, Foods Etc., Liberty Market, Lunardi Foods, Lunardis Supermarket, Merced Valley Food, Midtown Market and Riviera Foods. London Dairy is available in ice cream and sorbet multipack bars. Ace Foods has contracted the largest %IceCream distributor in Northern California to delivery London Dairy into the store outlets.

About Ace Foods: Ace Foods is master/importer distributor of the London Dairy ( London Dairy Ice Cream ) ice cream brand in the USA. London Dairy (London Dairy America Instagram ) is a leader in the global ice cream market, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported financially by a multi-billion-dollar foods conglomerate. Ace Foods has obtained the approval(s) to import London Dairy ice cream into the USA, including permits and approvals, from the USDA and FDA . Below are links to a London Dairy TV commercial and useful customer reviews.

“Patrick Cole”

President

Contact Telephone Number: 916-787-4278

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release. The risks and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the Company with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions.