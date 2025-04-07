Woodforest Financial Group Announces Strategic Investment In Zelus Automation Platform

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Woodforest National Bank, today announced a strategic investment in Zelus Automation Platform, LLC , a Houston-based technology firm specializing in innovative software solutions for the banking industry. This investment reflects Woodforest's ongoing commitment to advancing technologies that improve banking operations and customer experiences.

Zelus Automation Platform's flagship solution, SNAP (Simple New Account Platform) , is an end-to-end, real-time system designed to streamline the account opening process for financial institutions. SNAP integrates directly with a bank's core operating system, automating workflows to reduce data entry, ensure process consistency, minimize errors, and shorten customer waiting and staff training times. Banks using SNAP open new accounts in under 10 minutes with 90 % reduction in errors.

"We are excited to partner with Zelus Automation Platform and support their forward-thinking approach to banking technology," said Robert E. Marling, Jr. , Chairman and CEO of Woodforest Financial Group. "This investment aligns with our strategic focus on innovation that enhances operational efficiency and elevates customer service."

Russell Bond , CEO of Zelus Automation Platform, shared his perspective on the new partnership: "Woodforest's investment is a powerful endorsement of our mission to transform banking operations and the customer experience through intelligent automation. With their support, we are positioned to accelerate the development and adoption of SNAP, bringing greater efficiency and consistency to account opening processes across the industry."

This strategic collaboration exemplifies Woodforest's dedication to fostering innovation and supporting companies that are driving technological change in the financial services sector. Through its investment in Zelus, Woodforest aims to play a key role in shaping the future of digital banking.

About Woodforest Financial Group, Inc.

Woodforest Financial Group, Inc. is the parent company of Woodforest National Bank , a community bank established in 1980 and headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. With more than 760 branches across 17 states, Woodforest National Bank is dedicated to delivering high-quality financial services and supporting community growth initiatives. For more information about Woodforest Financial Group and Woodforest National Bank, please visit Woodforest.

About Zelus Automation Platform, LLC

Founded in 2020 and based in Houston, Texas, Zelus Automation Platform, LLC is a technology innovation company providing advanced software solutions to banks. Its flagship product, SNAP , revolutionizes the account opening process by seamlessly integrating with core banking systems to drive efficiency, reduce operational errors, and enhance customer satisfaction. For more information about SNAP and Zelus Automation Platform, please visit zap-llc.

For more information contact Russell Bond, CEO, Zelus Automation Platform (972) 841-8007, [email protected]

CONTACT : James Dreibelbis, President, Woodforest Financial Group (832) 375-2023, [email protected]

SOURCE Woodforest Financial Group, Inc.

