Cboe Plans To Launch New Cboe FTSE Bitcoin Index Futures, Further Expanding Its Bitcoin Derivatives Offerings

New Cboe FTSE Bitcoin Index Futures planned to launch on April 28, 2025, subject to regulatory review

Cash-settled futures aim to complement Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index options Expansion of Cboe's bitcoin product suite expected to offer traders greater choice, versatility and capital efficiency CHICAGO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced plans to introduce Cboe FTSE Bitcoin Index futures. Based on the FTSE Bitcoin Reduced Value (1/10th) (Ticker: XBTF) Index, the new futures are expected to begin trading on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE) on April 28, 2025, subject to regulatory review. This launch marks the first product to be introduced under Cboe's latest collaboration with FTSE Russell , focused on driving product innovation in the digital assets markets. Building on Cboe's growing suite of bitcoin derivatives products, the new XBTF futures are designed to complement its recently launched options on the Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index 1 (Tickers: CBTX, MBTX). By offering both cash-settled futures and securities options based on bitcoin, Cboe intends to provide market participants with a more comprehensive suite of products to implement trading and hedging strategies related to bitcoin. Cboe expects each product can be a useful tool for managing bitcoin volatility on their own, or both products can be used in tandem to execute more advanced trading strategies. Additionally, Cboe plans to clear XBTF futures through OCC, which also clears CBTX and MBTX options. "We're excited to expand our collaboration with FTSE Russell to help grow the digital assets markets through continued innovation," said Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe. "This launch comes at a pivotal time as demand for crypto exposure continues to grow and market participants are increasingly seeking more capital-efficient and versatile ways to gain and manage that exposure. Many of our customers are already utilizing Cboe's full suite of bitcoin products – whether the spot U.S. bitcoin ETFs listed on Cboe's equities exchange, our cash-settled Bitcoin ETF index options, or defined-outcome ETFs that hold those options. These new futures will be the latest addition to continue evolving our bitcoin product ecosystem and providing traders with even more tools to navigate the digital assets market." XBTF futures are cash-settled contracts and settle in the afternoon (P.M) on the last business day of each month. They are based on the XBTF Index – developed by FTSE Russell in collaboration with Digital Asset Research – which represents 1/10th the value of the FTSE Bitcoin Index. Shawn Creighton, Director, Index Derivatives Solutions at FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, commented: "We're delighted to be working with Cboe on the expansion of its bitcoin product ecosystem, with the introduction of futures based on the FTSE Bitcoin Index. We have established an industry standard for assessing underlying digital asset and exchange inclusion, and our rigorous vetting and monitoring process is designed to help ensure our indices are reflective of the investable digital assets market." Cboe has continued to expand its digital asset offerings in recent years, providing a wide range of product offerings to provide customers greater flexibility and choice. Cboe lists a majority of U.S. spot bitcoin and ether ETFs on its Cboe BZX Equities Exchange. Cboe recently also launched the market's first cash-settled index options related to the price of spot bitcoin, available in both standard and mini contracts . This innovation has since spurred a new wave of ETFs listing on Cboe and using these options to help provide investors with capped-risk exposure to Bitcoin. Additionally, Cboe offers margined bitcoin and ether futures cleared through Cboe Clear U.S., LLC, which currently trade on Cboe Digital Exchange and are planned to be migrated to CFE in the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory review. For more information on new Cboe FTSE Bitcoin Index futures, visit the pre-launch resource hub . About Cboe Global Markets Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .

Cboe®, CFE®, and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Trading in futures and options on futures is not suitable for all market participants and involves the risk of loss, which can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures or options on futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether trading in futures and options on futures is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding the risks associated with trading futures and options on futures and with trading security futures, see respectively the Risk Disclosure Statement Referenced in CFTC Letter 16-82 and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts . Certain risks associated with options, futures, and options on futures and certain disclosures relating to information provided regarding these products are also highlighted at disclaimer .

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures, digital assets or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with any third parties referenced in this press release. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, digital assets, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities, futures, or digital assets in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise any third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our global operations, growth, and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit, counterparty, investment, and default risks, associated with operating our clearinghouses; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing our business interests and our regulatory responsibilities; the loss of key customers or a significant reduction in trading or clearing volumes by key customers; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; and litigation risks and other liabilities. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

1 Listed for trading on Cboe Options Exchange

