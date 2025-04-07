Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-07 02:07:52
Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
07.04.2025 / 15:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 11. Interim Reporting

In the time period from March 31, 2025 until and including April 4, 2025, a number of 16,092 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
31. March 2025 3,214 65.6590
01. April 2025 3,146 67.0668
02. April 2025 3,199 65.9201
03. April 2025 3,157 66.8297
04. April 2025 3,376 64.5653

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE ().

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including April 4, 2025, amounts to 231,086 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.


Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2112644

