Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Shareholders Of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Of A Class Action Lawsuit And An Upcoming Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Monolithic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MPWR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Monolithic investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 8, 2024 and November 8, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

MPWR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Monolithic's voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (b) the defects listed in (a), above, had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by the Company's largest customer, Nvidia, in which such products were used; (c) Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions the Company supplied to Nvidia; (d) Monolithic's relationship with Nvidia had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Monolithic during the relevant time frame, you have until April 7, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

