CAS And Cleveland Clinic Collaborate To Accelerate Research Through Advanced AI And Quantum Computing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During the Cleveland Discovery & Innovation Forum, an event highlighting cutting-edge healthcare and life sciences research, the two global organizations announced that their collaboration's first strategic focus area will be aiming to advance research on health, wellness, and healthy aging. Initial projects the organizations are discussing will focus on drug discovery for brain health, a priority underscored by the relative lack of effective, disease-modifying treatments for Alzheimer's due to the complex nature of the disease.

"This unique collaboration leverages Cleveland Clinic's expertise in biomedical research and clinical care with CAS leadership in scientific data and technology," said Lara Jehi, M.D., Cleveland Clinic Chief Research Information Officer. "By combining our strengths, we aim to create high-quality medical data, validate scientific models, and integrate research to ultimately enhance patient care and chronic disease management."

The effort will harness the CAS Content CollectionTM, the world's most comprehensive curated scientific information resource, with advanced technologies, including new AI models and quantum computing. As part of its partnership with IBM , Cleveland Clinic houses an IBM Quantum System One, the world's first quantum computer fully dedicated to healthcare research.

The collaborators plan to build and train disease-specific models, starting with Alzheimer's, focused on advancing preventative and predictive strategies, and potentially translating them to other chronic diseases in the future.

"CAS is delighted to partner with Cleveland Clinic, an institution renowned for its exceptional research and innovation," said Manuel Guzman, CAS President. "Recognizing it takes 17 years for a scientific discovery in a lab to become an approved test or therapy, we are confident that together, we can close that gap. Led by our shared goal of improving people's lives through scientific innovation, we will combine high-quality content, subject expertise, and advanced technologies to discover new paths to healthy aging and drive positive social and economic impacts."

The initiative will benefit from the Cleveland Innovation District, which brings the State of Ohio and JobsOhio together with Cleveland's healthcare and higher education institutions to create jobs, accelerate research, and educate the future workforce.

About CAS

CAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. We empower global innovators to efficiently navigate today's complex data landscape and make confident decisions in each phase of the innovation journey. As a specialist in scientific knowledge management, our team builds the largest authoritative collection of human-curated scientific data in the world and provides essential information solutions, services, and expertise. Scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders across industries rely on CAS to help them uncover opportunities, mitigate risks, and unlock shared knowledge so they can get from inspiration to innovation faster. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic's 81,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,743 salaried physicians and researchers, and 20,160 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,690-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, 276 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2023, there were 13.7 million outpatient encounters, 323,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 301,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 132 countries.

