Incuvio Health Launches To Help Payers And Providers Win In Value-Based Care

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of navigating the complexities of payer systems, provider networks, and health tech innovation, a group of healthcare operators is launching something different: Incuvio Health , a technology consulting and advisory firm that blends real-world expertise with artificial intelligence (AI) and scalable implementation, to help payers, providers, and sponsors succeed in value-based care (VBC).

Founder and Managing Partner of Incuvio Health Unmesh Srivastava has spent his career leading digital transformation from inside the healthcare system. As a former CTO at Clever Care Health Plan, P3 Health Partners, and Optum, Srivastava saw firsthand how strategy often stalled at execution and how most consulting firms like the Big 4 delivered frameworks, not outcomes.

"I've lived the challenges that payers and providers face," said Srivastava. "Technology infrastructure that doesn't communicate properly, outdated data, strategy decks that sit untouched. We're flipping the model by using our deep subject-matter expertise to guide decisions and AI to move faster, smarter, and more precisely."

Incuvio believes people designing the future of healthcare should be those who have built it. The company comprises former executives from payers, provider networks, and private equity-backed healthcare organizations, including Co-Founder and CTO Christopher Pempsell, COO Alexis Pezzullo, SVP of Strategy and Transformation Kaliegh Taylor, VP of Data Engineering Ken Tennison, and VP of Program Delivery Wendy Masloski.

Incuvio taps into its industry expert network of CEOs and ex-leaders who have driven large-scale transformation, including Senior Clinical Advisor Dr. Mona Bambha, and VBC Strategic Advisor Leigh Hutchins.

Incuvio's experts use proprietary tools and machine learning to uncover hidden inefficiencies, data silos, and broken workflows. From discovery, the firm builds predictive impact models and forecasting outcomes before investment. Where most firms stop, Incuvio goes further: driving scaled implementation to ensure measurable value.

Since its soft launch, Incuvio has been tapped by leading payers, multi-specialty provider groups, and health tech companies to lead transformations in VBC enablement, population health modernization, contract optimization, and AI-powered risk and cost analytics.

About Incuvio Health

Incuvio Health is a healthcare technology consulting and advisory firm built by operators, not consultants. The company empowers payers, providers, and sponsors to succeed in VBC through intelligent strategy, deep domain expertise, AI-powered insights, and scalable execution. Incuvio closes the gap between what healthcare needs and what it gets, with outcomes that speak for themselves. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Incuvio Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED