ARAMIS GROUP - Declaration Of Transactions On Own Shares Conducted From March 31 To April 04, 2025

conducted from March 31 to April 4, 2025 Within the framework of the authorizations granted by the General Assembly on February 4, 2025, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations related to share buybacks, Aramis Group hereby declares the following purchases of own shares (FR0014003U94) made from March 31 to April 4, 2025 (excluding the liquidity contract):

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Transaction date Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-03-31 FR0014003U94 4,500. 7.6182 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-04-02 FR0014003U94 18,400. 7.2090 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-04-03 FR0014003U94 5,000. 7.2500 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-04-04 FR0014003U94 18,158 7.0908 XPAR TOTAL 46,058 7.2068

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

