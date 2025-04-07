Societe Generale: Information Regarding Executed Transactions Within The Framework Of A Share Buyback Program (Outside The Liquidity Agreement)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (OUTSIDE THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT) Regulated Information Paris, 7 April 2025 (In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures) As announced on Thursday 6 February 2025, Societe Generale started on Monday 10 February 2025, an ordinary share buyback program for EUR 872 million for the purpose of shares cancellation. Societe Generale received all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by the General Meeting of 22 May 2024 and presented in the description released on 17 May 2024, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Purchases performed during the period from 31 March to 4 April 2025 are described below. As of April 4, 2025, Societe Generale has completed 88% of its share buyback program, representing 2.4%* of its share capital. The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period. Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809 Period: From 31 March to 4 April 2025 * Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 800,316,777 shares comprising the current share capital. Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 31-Mar-25 FR0000130809 708 940 41,0960 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 31-Mar-25 FR0000130809 382 861 41,0869 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 31-Mar-25 FR0000130809 72 801 41,2373 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 31-Mar-25 FR0000130809 52 906 41,2850 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 1-Apr-25 FR0000130809 271 197 41,2458 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 1-Apr-25 FR0000130809 198 216 41,1616 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 1-Apr-25 FR0000130809 58 092 41,1386 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 1-Apr-25 FR0000130809 43 113 41,1721 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 2-Apr-25 FR0000130809 606 809 40,4883 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 2-Apr-25 FR0000130809 116 990 40,4012 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 2-Apr-25 FR0000130809 13 817 40,3462 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Apr-25 FR0000130809 888 613 39,0271 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Apr-25 FR0000130809 456 217 39,0104 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Apr-25 FR0000130809 70 665 39,0342 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Apr-25 FR0000130809 52 173 39,0380 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 4-Apr-25 FR0000130809 910 957 35,2389 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 4-Apr-25 FR0000130809 467 924 35,5849 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 4-Apr-25 FR0000130809 71 094 35,5972 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 4-Apr-25 FR0000130809 51 265 35,5164 AQEU TOTAL 5 494 650 38,9087

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:



French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance , with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions , a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services , comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.



Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website .

