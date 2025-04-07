Orion Federal Credit Union Rebrands As Orion Financial And Launches An Updated Website

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Federal Credit Union is excited to announce its rebrand as Orion Financial, marking yet another important chapter in its commitment to partnering with individuals, families, and businesses on their journey to realize financial independence.

For decades, Orion Financial has invested in community impact and prioritized financial literacy and shared success. The new name reflects an expanded vision that goes beyond traditional banking to serve as a lifelong partner, helping our customers realize financial independence, security, and growth.

"Our new name, Orion Financial, reflects the full scope of what we offer today, and our vision for the future," said Ashley McDurmon, President and CEO of Orion Financial. "We are more than a financial institution-we are a trusted partner, dedicated to the long-term success of our customers. We want everyone who experiences Orion Financial, to feel known, supported, and empowered to take control of their financial future."

As part of the rebranding, Orion Financial has launched a completely redesigned website . The new site features an intuitive interface, enhanced online tools, and improved navigation, making it easier than ever for customers to manage their finances, access services, and stay informed. Emphasizing simplicity and user experience, the website reflects Orion Financial's commitment to providing a seamless and cohesive experience across all delivery channels.

Orion Financial continues to embrace innovation in digital banking, offering resources like financial calculators and budgeting tools to make financial management intuitive and accessible for everyone. Customers can choose between personalized guidance and self-service options, ensuring they have the resources they need to make informed financial decisions with confidence.

"Our vision is to deliver a financial experience that feels personal, accessible, and built on a foundation of trust and education," stated McDurmon.

While the name and digital experience have evolved, Orion Financial's dedication to competitive rates, personalized service, and a strong sense of community remains unchanged.

"We're excited to continue helping our customers achieve their financial dreams and committed to a lifelong partnership with our customers," said McDurmon. For more information on Orion Financial visit OrionFCU or to access the logo, visit the Media Library .

About Orion Financial - Founded in 1957 in Memphis, Orion Financial is the largest credit union in the Mid-South, serving 70,000 members with over $1.2 billion in assets. Orion Financial is a lifelong partner supporting customers toward financial independence, security, and growth with banking options in consumer and small business, as well as commercial real estate lending. As a member-owned financial institution, Orion's profits are passed along to members through higher deposit rates, lower loan rates, and affordable financial services that help pave the way to financial freedom. Bank anytime, anywhere at OrionFCU. Orion is an equal housing lender and insured by the NCUA.

Press Contact: Casey Condra

901.266.2700

[email protected]

SOURCE Orion Financial

