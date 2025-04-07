Rose-Hulman Institute Of Technology Receives $10M Gift To Establish Enhanced Program For Entrepreneurship

Niles and Nancy Noblitt have been longstanding supporters of Rose-Hulman, contributing $10 million to establish the Noblitt Entrepreneurship Program and $10 million to launch the Noblitt Scholars Program

Students Will Gain Insights into Turning Ideas into Real-World Solutions, Reinforcing the Problem-Solving Mindset Instilled in the College's Graduates

- Niles Noblitt, Rose-Hulman Alum & Former Biomet FounderTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has announced a transformative $10 million gift from alumnus Niles Noblitt and his wife, Nancy, to establish the Noblitt Entrepreneurship Program (NEP), a newly endowed initiative focused on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and business-focused opportunities for students. The announcement was made during the college's annual Sawmill Society weekend, a gathering of entrepreneurial alumni and students who network and mentor while learning more about the next generation of innovators at Rose-Hulman.The NEP will provide students with education and hands-on experiences working with faculty on experiences related to entrepreneurship and the principles of the free market. Through this initiative, students will gain valuable insights into turning ideas into real-world solutions, reinforcing the problem-solving mindset that Rose-Hulman instills in its graduates.Niles Noblitt-the former Board of Trustees Chair who earned a bachelor's degree in biological engineering from Rose-Hulman in 1973 and was awarded an honorary doctorate in engineering in 1996-credits his Rose-Hulman education with shaping his problem-solving approach, a skill that played a key role in his success as a co-founder of Biomet, Inc., a Warsaw, Indiana-based biomedical device company now known as Zimmer Biomet. Noblitt was inducted into the Indiana Academy in 2022 for his achievements and contributions to the state."This remarkable gift from Niles and Nancy aligns perfectly with Rose-Hulman's Advancing by Design strategic plan, which prioritizes innovation, discovery, and entrepreneurship," said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. "We are deeply grateful for the Noblitts' continued support and commitment to empowering our students with the knowledge and skills to drive meaningful change in the world. Their continued generosity and vision will ensure that future generations of students have access to resources, mentorship, and experiences that encourage entrepreneurial thinking and innovation."As a natural extension of Rose-Hulman's Innovation Grove project , the NEP will create a new endowed position, the Noblitt Family Endowed Chair for the Advancement of Entrepreneurship, that will focus a newly hired faculty member on coordinating the many opportunities for students, faculty, and alumni to connect, and build opportunities for collaboration within a dynamic, interdisciplinary environment.“Attending Rose-Hulman was a life-changing experience for me, and it may not have been possible without the scholarships that supported my education,” said Niles Noblitt.“My time at Rose-Hulman instilled in me a problem-solving mindset that has been invaluable throughout my career. Nancy and I want to ensure that future generations of students have the same opportunities I did-to dream big, take risks, and turn ideas into reality. We're excited to support a program that will inspire innovation and entrepreneurship for years to come.”The Noblitts have been longstanding supporters of Rose-Hulman, previously contributing $10 million to launch the Noblitt Scholars Program , a first-of-its-kind college-based merit and leadership scholars program designed to transform the world's most gifted STEM students into future science and industry leaders. Their ongoing generosity underscores their dedication to strengthening Rose-Hulman's mission of preparing students for impact-driven careers.More details about NEP will be shared in the coming months as Rose-Hulman continues to develop this exciting new initiative.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyRose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located on a scenic 1,300-acre campus in Terre Haute, Indiana, is home to 2,300+ students from 47 states and 33 countries. Consistently ranked among the nation's top undergraduate STEM colleges, Rose-Hulman delivers a strong return on investment from day one. Students collaborate with esteemed faculty in labs and innovation centers equipped with cutting-edge technology-opportunities often reserved for graduate students elsewhere. With nearly 100% career placement for two decades, Rose-Hulman prepares graduates for success. Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman offers a vibrant student experience with a close-knit campus community, nationally recognized competition teams, 20 NCAA Division III sports, 90+ student clubs, and 12 fraternities and sororities. Learn more at rose-hulman.DROPBOX PHOTO AVAILABILITY:A photo of Niles and Nancy Noblitt can be found at:Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO:Video showcasing Rose-Hulman's campus can be found at:Any portion of this b-roll segment can be used with this news release.MEDIA CONTACT:Dale H. Long | Executive Editor and Director of Media RelationsOffice of Communications and MarketingROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY5500 Wabash Avenue | Terre Haute, IN 47803-3999Phone: 812.877.8418 | Cell: 812.208.5615...

Dale Long

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

+1 812-877-8418

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Rose-Hulman B-roll Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.