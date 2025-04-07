MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Better Business Advice has named QuickBooks Payroll the top payroll software for small businesses in its latest review of payroll management solutions.

NEW YORK CITY, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has named QuickBooks Payroll the top payroll software for small businesses in its latest review of payroll management solutions. This recognition highlights QuickBooks Payroll's automation, tax compliance features, and seamless integration with QuickBooks Online, making it a strong choice for business owners looking to simplify payroll operations.

Managing payroll is a crucial yet complex task for small business owners, requiring accuracy in tax filings, timely payments, and compliance with changing regulations. Errors in payroll processing can result in penalties, employee dissatisfaction, and administrative burdens. QuickBooks Payroll helps businesses reduce these risks with built-in compliance features, automated tax filing, and integration with accounting software to streamline financial management.

Best Payroll Software

QuickBooks Payroll - QuickBooks Payroll automates payroll processing, ensures tax compliance, and integrates with accounting software to streamline business operations.

Key Features That Differentiate QuickBooks Payroll

Better Business Advice evaluated payroll software based on usability, affordability, and functionality. QuickBooks Payroll performed well in the following areas:



Automated payroll processing eliminates manual entry by running payroll automatically on scheduled pay dates, reducing human error and saving time.

Same-day and next-day direct deposit ensures employees receive payments faster than traditional payroll services, improving cash flow management.

Tax compliance and accuracy features automatically calculate, file, and pay payroll taxes, reducing the risk of errors, penalties, and late filings.

Seamless integration with QuickBooks Accounting syncs payroll and financial data in real time, reducing the administrative workload and preventing discrepancies.

HR and benefits management options include HR support, health benefits, and workers' compensation in higher-tier plans, helping businesses manage employee needs beyond payroll.

Time tracking and workforce management tools available in select plans allow businesses to track employee hours and integrate time data directly into payroll calculations. Automatic compliance updates ensure that tax laws, wage regulations, and other payroll-related requirements are reflected in real-time, keeping businesses up to date.

Payroll management is a time-sensitive responsibility that requires precision. QuickBooks Payroll's automated features and compliance tools reduce the administrative burden on small business owners while maintaining accuracy in payroll calculations and filings.

Flexible Pricing Options for Different Business Needs

QuickBooks Payroll offers multiple pricing tiers to accommodate different business requirements:



Core Plan ($50/month + $6 per employee) includes automated payroll, tax filing, and next-day direct deposit, making it suitable for businesses with basic payroll needs.

Premium Plan ($85/month + $9 per employee) adds same-day direct deposit, HR support, and time tracking, offering more control and flexibility for growing businesses. Elite Plan ($130/month + $11 per employee) offers tax penalty protection, expert assistance, and a white-glove setup service, providing additional safeguards for businesses requiring hands-on support.

Additionally, QuickBooks Payroll provides bundled bookkeeping and payroll plans for businesses seeking a comprehensive financial management solution. These bundles allow businesses to combine payroll with accounting features at a reduced cost, improving overall financial tracking and management.

Customer Support and User Experience

Reliable customer support is essential when managing payroll, especially in situations where compliance errors or employee payment issues arise. QuickBooks Payroll offers multiple support options, including:



24/7 live chat support for Premium and Elite plan users, ensuring assistance is available at any time.

Phone support during business hours for all plans, providing direct access to payroll experts.

A comprehensive knowledge base with tutorials and FAQs, allowing business owners to troubleshoot common issues independently.

In-software guidance provides real-time assistance with payroll tasks, ensuring users can complete payroll processing accurately and efficiently. Payroll error resolution tools to identify and correct common mistakes before payroll is submitted, reducing the likelihood of payment delays or tax issues.

Meeting the Needs of Small Business Owners

With tax compliance challenges and increasing payroll complexities, small businesses require dependable payroll software that minimizes errors and ensures timely payments. Businesses using outdated or manual payroll processes may experience frequent errors, missed deadlines, and difficulties managing employee benefits. QuickBooks Payroll automates payroll tasks, applies real-time compliance updates, and integrates with QuickBooks Online to provide a streamlined payroll and accounting solution.

Better Business Advice's latest article confirms QuickBooks Payroll's position as a trusted solution for small business payroll management. Business owners seeking a reliable and scalable payroll platform can benefit from its automated features, tax compliance tools, and seamless accounting integration. QuickBooks Payroll reduces payroll errors, enhances efficiency, and ensures employees are paid accurately and on time.

