Propertyblink Launches CRM To Help Real Estate Brokers & Builders Close Deals Faster

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the focus on real estate, PropertyBlink, the leading PropTech in India, launches its newest innovation– a custom developed Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool for the real estate sector. This CRM will accompany real estate brokers, builders, and consultants throughout the sales processes and help streamline operations automate and revolutionize the property management ecosystems on multiple levels.Early adopters rave about this intuitive piece of software, claiming it is a game-changer, residing within the single platform that allows for communication between clients and property professionals through sophisticated sales funnel and movement tracking from inquiry to closure.Game-changer indeed! For users of this software, the value proposition relies on the reconsidered and factored-in feedback given by over 300+ other professionals. These additional features need and light the way for the gaps in the fast-paced real-estate timeline where every second counts, especially when dealing with follow-up sales calls.“We kept hearing the same thing-existing CRMs are too simplistic, too complicated, or do not accommodate real estate workflows,” Neeraj Jha said.“This is where we wanted to make a difference. Creating a platform that really solves problems for users such as forgetting to follow up with clients, bookings getting delayed, mismatched inventory, and poor engagement with clients.”The CRM comes with tools that enable brokers and builders to organize leads, set up follow-up schedules, manage project inventories, assign deals to agents, and analyze sales in real time. Rather than using arbitrary CRMs, with PropertyBlink, you get a system that understands real estate.Additionally, the CRM is an ideal solution for managing property in Surat , organizing listings of homes in Surat , and boosting operations in the growing market.PropertyBlink's Real Estate CRM has a unique set of offerings as follows:Lead Management: Capture leads automatically from websites, social media, property portals, and other offline sources.Follow-up Automation: Set reminders, triggers, and auto-messages for follow-ups as well.Smart Booking System: Customers can track each booking and payment to ensure they're on top of their transactions.Real-time Inventory Mapping: Builders can input and update the availability of units for residential and commercial projects on a per unit basis.Team Performance Dashboard: Sales managers can assess the performance of each member of the sales team on a granular level.Client Dashboard: Clients can log in to review property documents, upload files, and communicate with their primary agents.Understand And View Reports: Get a complete view of your analytics reports and get insights for data-backed analysis for your conversion rates, agent performance, and lead sources.Access CRM From Anywhere and On Any Device: Get information on the go and remotely using any device.The CRM Package Integrated Website Serves Velocity in Sales:One of the sentences features that PropertyBlink Custom Real Estate Webpages have seamless integration into their Customer Relationships Management System Capture is the subsection of Real Estate CRM that allows you to manage properties, client and document relations as well as schedule activities. Agencies and builders already using PropertyBlink for their websites will have new leads directly synced into the CRM without any delays. As soon as a contact form is filled on the site, the lead appears on the CRM dashboard in real time. This means, no manual information, no waiting, fully automated processes.Leaking of leads is minimized greatly due to this integration and response times how important as to how quickly deals can be closed are significantly improved.Beta Testing Done by Existing Customers in PropertyBlink Real Estate CRM:Before going to public launch, more than 300 PropertyBlink clients including independent agents, brokerage and construction companies performed extensive beta testing of the CRM. Their results were astounding:Increased lead conversion by 37% on average.Sales response times were nearly cut by 60%Coordination of site visits improved by 40%“CRM has provided us the needed discipline as well as automation in our sales funnel,” observed Chitranjan Kumar, Sales Manager at one of the leading builders in Ahmedabad.“We always remember follow-ups, and productivity has really gone up,” remarked Desai.Every Business Size AffordableAs part of its mission to democratize real estate technology, PropertyBlink now also offers a very affordable pricing structure for the CRM. Clients with existing websites get free access to the core features of the CRM, whereas standalone users of the CRM can subscribe on a monthly or yearly basis based on their size and requirements.Along with this, there is also a freemium model which offers basic features for free, allowing users to upgrade as their business expands.“From a solo broker to a real estate firm with a hundred employees, our CRM caters to all and is designed to grow with your company,” Neeraj Jha explained.Ready for Global Business While Rolling Out NationwideFocusing attention on India, PropertyBlink is equipped with features that make it relevant for overseas markets. It supports multiple user languages, GST and RERA tagging, document digitization, and is optimized for NRI clients.“This can work not just in Surat or Mumbai, but in Singapore, or Dubai and beyond,” added Neeraj Jha.“We want to serve as the default CRM for real estate professionals across borders.”What's Next for PropertyBlink CRM?The launch of the CRM is just the beginning. PropertyBlink's product roadmap outlines plan for the following features:AI-powered lead scoring systemsWhatsApp chatbot integrationVoice-based client follow-up systemsSales forecasting toolsWhite-label CRM solutions for real estate marketing firmsWith these in focus, PropertyBlink aims to continuously improve the standards in the industry and augment the software capabilities for real estate professionals.About PropertyBlinkAn emerging global player in the PropTech scene, PropertyBlink began operations with real estate services in India along with SEO, and even offering virtual tours, AI tools, Property comparison & many more.From selling, managing, or marketing real estate in Surat , the company is focused on modernizing technology usage and making it approachable.

