Ellucian Unveils Bold New Brand Identity Reflecting Leadership In Higher Education Technology Solutions

RESTON, Va. and ORLANDO, Fla., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today unveiled a bold new brand and an innovative new vision for its Student Information System (SIS) at Ellucian Live 2025 , the industry's premier global technology conference. The refreshed identity reflects Ellucian's unmatched expertise in serving colleges and universities and its leadership in AI, data-informed insights, and advanced Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions.

The rebrand introduces a vibrant visual aesthetic that celebrates Ellucian as the market-leading, strategic SaaS partner to higher education institutions. It centers on a student-first philosophy - putting the changing needs of lifelong learners at the core of every innovation, enhancing resiliency for both students and institutions.

"We must be bold in changing how the world sees us and how we tell our story," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Ellucian is future-ready with the deep expertise and agility to deliver on our mission: to power higher education so institutions can empower student success. Our rebrand reflects how we've grown, how we're different, and why it matters to the institutions and students we serve."

Ellucian's transformation is already resonating across the global education landscape. More than 2,600 institutions around the world now rely on one or more Ellucian SaaS solutions to reach their goals today and prepare for what's next - a testament to the strength of the company's platform and the depth of its partnerships.

With more than $1B of investment in the Ellucian Platform and SaaS solutions, a key pillar of this evolution is the introduction of Ellucian Student powered by Banner and Colleague, higher education's most comprehensive solution designed to support the end-to-end student lifecycle. Ellucian Student is an AI-enabled, SaaS-native solution designed to enhance the student experience and drive institutional success. It's the future of student systems, designed for a lifelong, borderless journey of learning.

"Leading with a student-first approach means prioritizing institutions' SIS first, not just for student success, but for institutional success," Ipsen emphasized. "We aim to unlock learning for all, ensuring that education is accessible, adaptable, and endless."

Ellucian's transformation reaffirms its continued leadership as a trusted technology partner to higher education. It signals the next phase in building limitless, intelligent, adaptive campuses that grow and evolve with students and institutions. With a focus on AI-powered solutions and seamless interoperability across the higher education ecosystem, Ellucian is shaping the future.

"AI is the baseline. Expertise is the differentiator. Our AI features empower - not replace - faculty and staff, enhancing decision-making and efficiency so they can focus on student success," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "We believe student success equals institutional success. By putting the student experience first, we are helping institutions deliver a seamless, personalized educational journey – one that begins with the Student Information System and evolves throughout their entire academic life."

