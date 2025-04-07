Electric Power Engineers Names Stephanie Badr As CEO Hala Ballouz To Become Chief Vision Officer And Board Chair

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Badr brings over two decades of industry experience, most recently serving as EPE's Chief Operating Officer. As one of the company's original 10 employees, Badr has played a pivotal role in EPE's global growth since 2007 and has led operations and strategic planning since 2017. Badr will continue to lead with passion, fostering a people-first culture that empowers and enables the team as a unified brain trust around EPE's mission and vision, working together to solve the challenges of the grid of the future. Badr holds an Executive MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Lebanese University.

"We work at the center of solving the grid's most complex problems," Badr said. "We take pride in how clients turn to us with their biggest challenges. No power-systems problem is too hard for EPE."

"Stephanie's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for our company," said Ballouz. "Her talent as a global business leader, fluency across stakeholders, and gift for team leadership make her an exceptional choice. I am very excited for EPE's legacy to continue in such great hands, for the rest of our team, and for the industry."

A Pivotal Moment of Growth

This leadership transition comes during a time of record expansion for EPE, fueled by rising global demand for electricity and AI-driven infrastructure. Under Ballouz's leadership, the company has grown from a three-person consultancy in 2007 to more than 400 employees in 2025, with a footprint spanning the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Ballouz spearheaded the company's expansion into new markets and led the development of EPE's proprietary SaaS technology platform, which delivers real-time interconnection data and power market insights to renewable energy developers and utilities and setting the stage for the first-of-its-kind "consulting + software" platform in power systems to enable solutions in a complex industry transformation.

"Passing the CEO torch to Stephanie is a full-circle moment – she's been an integral part of EPE's business and culture since day-one," said Ballouz. "She is exactly the right leader to deliver the rapid growth our industry is demanding from EPE."

A Global Strategy for the Grid of the Future

In 2025, EPE will continue to expand its global presence with additions to its teams in Latin America and new offices in Toronto and Waterloo, Canada. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the firm also has established offices in Champaign, Illinois; Panama City, Panama; and Beirut, Lebanon.

"As electricity demand skyrockets, the industry is in hyper-growth mode. EPE is expanding at pace, staying true to its culture and purpose," said Badr. "Our partnership with Berkshire Partners enables us to grow strategically – with the talent, global footprint, and end-to-end services to help clients lead during this period of transformation."

As CEO, Badr will lead the company to execute EPE's 2030 Vision – a forward-looking strategy to support the power sector through a new era of grid design and holistic energy delivery. In her new role as Chief Vision Officer, Ballouz will focus on broad industry initiatives, in collaboration with industry-wide stakeholders, to solve an increasingly complex energy transition and remove roadblocks for AI-infrastructure development. At the same time, Ballouz will continue to amplify EPE's impact and advancing its mission to innovate on delivering reliable, resilient, affordable, and sustainable energy to communities around the world.

About Electric Power Engineers

A leader in grid reliability and resilience, Electric Power Engineers (EPE) is a global advisory firm providing world-class consulting, engineering services and software innovations shaping the grid of the future. With the mission to harness world-class expertise and innovative power systems technology to engineer a successful energy transition, EPE delivers solutions to support the integration of renewable energy resources and shape a more affordable, reliable, resilient electricity system. Since its founding, EPE has empowered clients to address comprehensive engineering and grid modeling challenges, delivering solutions to evolving energy systems demands. With expertise in renewables generation, energy storage, transmission, distribution, grid modernization and digital transformation, EPE provides full-spectrum consulting and proprietary software solutions. EPE's clients comprise world-leading energy developers, utilities, data center operators, and cross-sector enterprise partners. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA with offices in Canada, Panama, and Lebanon, EPE's global operations span North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. For more information, visit .

